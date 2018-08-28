Search

Cole Skuse predicts City taunts in spicy Carrow Road derby duel

PUBLISHED: 11:21 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 04 February 2019

Cole Skuse expects a hot reception for Ipswich Town at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cole Skuse expects a hot reception for Ipswich Town at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cole Skuse is urging his Ipswich Town team mates to be bold, brave and rise above the expected taunts when they head to arch rivals Norwich City.

The rock-bottom Blues travel to Norfolk on Sunday to face a side sitting top of the Championship, following an impressive 3-1 away victory at Leeds.

Skuse, who captained Town in a 1-0 weekend home defeat for Paul Lambert’s men against Sheffield Wednesday, is expecting added provocation from the Carrow Road stands due to the position of the two teams.

“This is a big game for a lot of reasons,” he said. “It’s the big derby and their fans will be giving us the taunt but we have to be bold, brave and rise above their taunts. That’s how you have to play in any game.

“We’re bottom of the league and can’t shy away from it but we have to show some balls and show some heart and rise above the taunts you get from anyone. We need to play our game and, more importantly, come away with three points.”

The Blues are eight points from safety with 16 games remaining and, while Skuse knows time is running out, he still holds confidence in his side.

“There are a lot of points still to play for even though the games are dwindling away now,” he said. “I’ve been in the game long enough to know that it’s not over until it’s over and that anything can happen.

“We’re hugely confident in ourselves but we just need that rub of the green. We have to keep picking ourselves up but you won’t get a more honest dressing room or group of lads than what we have here.

“We’re in for the fight and we can only keep going and keep going.”

Skuse stepped in for injured captain Luke Chambers, who missed out against the Owls along with James Collins. Lambert has not ruled the duo out yet for his Carrow Road return.

“Do you know what, I don’t know. Hopefully they will be back. Hopefully,” he said. “Luke hurt his foot against Villa and James felt his hamstring after the Villa game. We gave them as much time as we possibly could. The two of them starting training, but had to pull out.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever encountered losing two centre-halves in one day.”

