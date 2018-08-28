Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Paul Lambert ready for Carrow Road boo boys

PUBLISHED: 17:44 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 07 February 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is ready for a hot reception at Carrow Road Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is ready for a hot reception at Carrow Road Picture: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert expects a ‘hard time’ from Norwich City fans when he returns as Ipswich Town boss.

The City Hall of Famer predicts more of the same in Sunday’s Championship derby, after previous reunions in charge of Aston Villa and Wolves since plotting a double promotion success with the Canaries.

“It doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t faze me. The Norwich fans have always given me a hard time when I have gone back. It has always been that way,” he said. “I don’t expect any more.

“Listen, I had half the city of Glasgow didn’t like me and I managed that for eight or nine years. I know what is coming. It is 90 minutes. That is why I brought Gilly (Matt Gill). He can take the flak. He only left about three minutes ago.

“I have been involved in football for a long time. I used to play it myself and I loved playing in derbies.

“I thrived on the pressure of it. It is ferocious and you tend to find that separates a lot of people. You step up and you meet it head on.”

Lambert famously masterminded 4-1 and 5-1 wins over Ipswich during City’s 2010/11 Championship promotion triumph.

“How long ago was that? I can’t remember what happened six minutes ago so I wouldn’t put too much significance on that,” he said. “We respect Norwich as an opponent but I will worry about how my lads can play.

“I want to win. I am going to try and win. I am always confident. For Ipswich fans if we can get a result then I am pretty sure they will be over the moon. The team will be fired up and they will do all the things we ask of them.

“Is it going to be good enough? We’ll have to wait and see. You need a bit of luck, some good play and to be able to fight.

“I’m looking forward to it. Any animosity comes from outside.

“I can’t wait to go. I’ll keep my cards close to my chest but I know what a derby means to people. I have been the favourites and lost and been the underdogs and won. Let’s see what happens on the day. Football is a momentum thing. It is amazing what can change if you can get that momentum.

“It is a game we have to win. 10 years is too long.

“Somewhere along the line it has to change. We’ll go there, we’ll have a gameplan to try and win. It’ll be difficult but in a derby it doesn’t matter who is on top or not.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from today as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Paul Lambert ready for Carrow Road boo boys

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is ready for a hot reception at Carrow Road Picture: Steve Waller

Infant school handed warning notice as governors resign en masse

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists