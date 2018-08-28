Video

Paul Lambert ready for Carrow Road boo boys

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is ready for a hot reception at Carrow Road Picture: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert expects a ‘hard time’ from Norwich City fans when he returns as Ipswich Town boss.

The City Hall of Famer predicts more of the same in Sunday’s Championship derby, after previous reunions in charge of Aston Villa and Wolves since plotting a double promotion success with the Canaries.

“It doesn’t bother me. It doesn’t faze me. The Norwich fans have always given me a hard time when I have gone back. It has always been that way,” he said. “I don’t expect any more.

“Listen, I had half the city of Glasgow didn’t like me and I managed that for eight or nine years. I know what is coming. It is 90 minutes. That is why I brought Gilly (Matt Gill). He can take the flak. He only left about three minutes ago.

“I have been involved in football for a long time. I used to play it myself and I loved playing in derbies.

“I thrived on the pressure of it. It is ferocious and you tend to find that separates a lot of people. You step up and you meet it head on.”

Lambert famously masterminded 4-1 and 5-1 wins over Ipswich during City’s 2010/11 Championship promotion triumph.

“How long ago was that? I can’t remember what happened six minutes ago so I wouldn’t put too much significance on that,” he said. “We respect Norwich as an opponent but I will worry about how my lads can play.

“I want to win. I am going to try and win. I am always confident. For Ipswich fans if we can get a result then I am pretty sure they will be over the moon. The team will be fired up and they will do all the things we ask of them.

“Is it going to be good enough? We’ll have to wait and see. You need a bit of luck, some good play and to be able to fight.

“I’m looking forward to it. Any animosity comes from outside.

“I can’t wait to go. I’ll keep my cards close to my chest but I know what a derby means to people. I have been the favourites and lost and been the underdogs and won. Let’s see what happens on the day. Football is a momentum thing. It is amazing what can change if you can get that momentum.

“It is a game we have to win. 10 years is too long.

“Somewhere along the line it has to change. We’ll go there, we’ll have a gameplan to try and win. It’ll be difficult but in a derby it doesn’t matter who is on top or not.”