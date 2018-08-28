Search

‘Short memories, short memories’ - Paul Lambert’s retort over ‘lack of class’ jibes

PUBLISHED: 16:19 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 10 February 2019

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert had to watch the second half from the stands after being sent off in his side's 3-0 derby defeat Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Paul Lambert felt Norwich City chief Daniel Farke was out of order accusing some of his backroom staff of a ‘lack of class’ in Ipswich Town’s 3-0 East Anglian derby defeat.

Farke suggested in his post-match press call one or two of the Blues’ backroom staff let themselves down in a fiery game that saw Lambert and City’s Head of Performance, Chris Domogalla, red carded as passions boiled over in first half stoppage time.

“What did he say? What were his words? Take defeat with class? I have never known a team to take a defeat the right way,” said Lambert. “We are not shrinking violets. We have to try and win. You can’t turn around and say that. He doesn’t know my lads.

“If the boot was on the other foot and things were not going his way or Norwich’s way it would be different. He should not comment on my staff.

“Whether he talks fairly about me or not. Doesn’t’ matter. Borussia Dortmund connection. Don’t matter. Is that what he said? A lack of class. Talk about your own staff.”

Lambert was unrepentant over his role in a first half flashpoint.

“Listen, I ain’t going to stand and watch players run 30 yards to get people booked,” he said. “I am certainly not going to let someone come into our technical area, who I don’t even know who he is, but he is not coming to provoke us. I will stand my ground.

“Do I regret it? No, I don’t. I am not going to have that. Me coming back here. Normal stuff. This club was in League One when I was here. Short memories, short memories. The steward put his hands on me and I objected to that.

“The police guy was great. I don’t have a problem. He tried to make sure I was okay. He was trying to disperse it.”

