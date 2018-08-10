News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Video

Canaries will show live beam back of Ipswich clash at Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:43 AM August 10, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Norwich defender Timm Klose and Ipswich midfielder Tom Adeyemi compete for the ball during City's 1-

Norwich defender Timm Klose and Ipswich midfielder Tom Adeyemi compete for the ball during City's 1-0 win at Portman Road last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed they will screen next month's East Anglian derby at Carrow Road – after tickets for the Portman Road game sold out.

The Canaries have sold out their allocation of 2,000 tickets for the Championship battle on Sunday, September 2, a midday kick-off, having been sold through the club's away points allocation system.

The big talking point ahead of the game is the decision by Sky Sports to not show the game live, bringing an end to eight consecutive games between Norwich and Ipswich being broadcast live.

The last clash between City and Town to not be shown live was in April 2011, when the Canaries won 5-1 at Portman Road on a Thursday night as Paul Lambert's team closed on automatic promotion.

City have now confirmed their intention to show a 'live beam back of the match' at Carrow Road, with full details to be announced next week.

Last season Norwich won 1-0 in Suffolk and drew 1-1 with the Blues at home, stretching their unbeaten derby record to 10 games.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus