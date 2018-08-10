Canaries will show live beam back of Ipswich clash at Carrow Road

Video

Published: 11:43 AM August 10, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich defender Timm Klose and Ipswich midfielder Tom Adeyemi compete for the ball during City's 1-0 win at Portman Road last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed they will screen next month's East Anglian derby at Carrow Road – after tickets for the Portman Road game sold out.

The Canaries have sold out their allocation of 2,000 tickets for the Championship battle on Sunday, September 2, a midday kick-off, having been sold through the club's away points allocation system.

The big talking point ahead of the game is the decision by Sky Sports to not show the game live, bringing an end to eight consecutive games between Norwich and Ipswich being broadcast live.

The last clash between City and Town to not be shown live was in April 2011, when the Canaries won 5-1 at Portman Road on a Thursday night as Paul Lambert's team closed on automatic promotion.

City have now confirmed their intention to show a 'live beam back of the match' at Carrow Road, with full details to be announced next week.

Last season Norwich won 1-0 in Suffolk and drew 1-1 with the Blues at home, stretching their unbeaten derby record to 10 games.