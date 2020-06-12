Search

Advanced search

Injury problems mount for Everton ahead of clash with Canaries

PUBLISHED: 09:22 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 12 June 2020

Everton forward Theo Walcott tackles Norwich defender Sam Byram during City's 2-0 win at Goodison Park in November Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Everton forward Theo Walcott tackles Norwich defender Sam Byram during City's 2-0 win at Goodison Park in November Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Everton’s injury problems have increased ahead of their Premier League trip to Norwich City later this month.

Former England and Arsenal forward Theo Walcott had an abdominal operation earlier this week after experiencing discomfort on his return to training following the coronavirus shutdown and will require at least a month of rehabilitation.

It’s a further blow to the Toffees before the restart with Colombia defender Yerry Mina potentially missing until the start of July with a torn thigh muscle and Ivory Coast international midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin facing months out with an Achilles injury picked up in training recently.

Everton’s first game back is the Merseyside derby on Sunday, June 21 (7pm), a game that could see their Liverpool clinch their first ever Premier League title. Then just three days later they travel to Norwich, who will have had 48 hours longer to recover from their opening game, at home to Southampton.

Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes also looks to be a doubt for the restart for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, as he picked up a knock in training as he made his way back from a long-term ankle injury, and is expected to resume training next week.

The Toffees sit 12th and 10 points clear of the relegation zone and had lost 4-0 at Chelsea ahead of the season’s suspension, following a 1-1 home draw with Manchester United and a 3-2 loss at Arsenal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Should Black Boys pub change its name?

Matthew Miller, manager of the Black Boys pub in Aylsham's Market Place. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Husband’s frantic five-minute bid to save dying wife on bedroom floor

David Green administered CPR for five minutes after his wife, Joy, collapsed at their home in Gaywood, King's Lynn. Picture: NARS

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘Customers don’t want to go back to queuing’ - how the pandemic is changing our beloved fish and chips

Duane Dibartolomeo, owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fruit farm hires 38 pickers out of 2,000 lockdown job enquiries

Norfolk fruit grower Tim Place is 'very pleased' with his new workforce after the firm was deluged with 2,000 job enquiries following the Pick for Britain campaign. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Should Black Boys pub change its name?

Matthew Miller, manager of the Black Boys pub in Aylsham's Market Place. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

‘Customers don’t want to go back to queuing’ - how the pandemic is changing our beloved fish and chips

Duane Dibartolomeo, owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘We are always good for a surprise’ - Trybull aims to defy the odds again with City

German midfielder Tom Trybull has made 17 appearances for Norwich City so far this season Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Husband’s frantic five-minute bid to save dying wife on bedroom floor

David Green administered CPR for five minutes after his wife, Joy, collapsed at their home in Gaywood, King's Lynn. Picture: NARS

Three being found in possession of drugs as part of police crackdown in town

Attleborough police found three people in possession of drugs as part of a crackdown on drug misuse. Photo: Breckland Police
Drive 24