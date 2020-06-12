Injury problems mount for Everton ahead of clash with Canaries

Everton forward Theo Walcott tackles Norwich defender Sam Byram during City's 2-0 win at Goodison Park in November Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Everton’s injury problems have increased ahead of their Premier League trip to Norwich City later this month.

Former England and Arsenal forward Theo Walcott had an abdominal operation earlier this week after experiencing discomfort on his return to training following the coronavirus shutdown and will require at least a month of rehabilitation.

It’s a further blow to the Toffees before the restart with Colombia defender Yerry Mina potentially missing until the start of July with a torn thigh muscle and Ivory Coast international midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin facing months out with an Achilles injury picked up in training recently.

Everton’s first game back is the Merseyside derby on Sunday, June 21 (7pm), a game that could see their Liverpool clinch their first ever Premier League title. Then just three days later they travel to Norwich, who will have had 48 hours longer to recover from their opening game, at home to Southampton.

Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes also looks to be a doubt for the restart for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, as he picked up a knock in training as he made his way back from a long-term ankle injury, and is expected to resume training next week.

The Toffees sit 12th and 10 points clear of the relegation zone and had lost 4-0 at Chelsea ahead of the season’s suspension, following a 1-1 home draw with Manchester United and a 3-2 loss at Arsenal.