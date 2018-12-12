Search

Idah warns against complacency as City U18s prepare to kick off Youth Cup campaign at Port Vale

12 December, 2018 - 07:00
Adam Idah, right, scored a 10-minute hat-trick against Barnsley in the FA Youth Cup third round last season Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Adam Idah, right, scored a 10-minute hat-trick against Barnsley in the FA Youth Cup third round last season Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Adam Idah has warned his Norwich City Under-18 team-mates to avoid complacency when this season’s FA Youth Cup campaign begins at Port Vale this evening.

The young Canaries take on the League Two side’s U18s in the third round this evening, with Republic of Ireland Under-19 striker Idah still eligible for the competition as he doesn’t turn 18 until February.

The tie is being played at the 19,000 capacity Vale Park stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, with the EFL Youth Alliance hosts looking to bounce back from a 7-1 loss at Fleetwood in their last game.

“I think you have to play the game like you do normally, just treat it as a normal league game,” Idah said. “If you over-think it, it’s going to mean you’re not at your best.

“You shouldn’t take any team for granted. We have heard Port Vale are a good team, so we just need to go and play the way we play – and hopefully get a result.”

Norwich have reached the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition in three of the last six seasons, including the memorable triumph over Chelsea in the 2013 final for the likes of the Murphy twins, Carlton Morris and Harry Toffolo.

Dramatic home wins over Barnsley, Newcastle and Derby last season finished in a disappointing 3-1 loss to Birmingham in a snowbound Carrow Road quarter-final in February, with Max Aarons, Anthony Spyrou and Idah among those missing out on a two-legged semi-final against Chelsea.

“We scored four goals in every game apart from the final one, it was unbelievable,” added Idah, who scored a 10-minute hat-trick during the 4-1 thrashing of Barnsley in the third round last season. “I think we can reflect on last year’s performances and bring it to this year’s, so hopefully we can do well.”

Right-back Jordan Thomas is also set to be involved tonight (7pm kick-off) after shaking off a pre-season injury and was among the U23s players to rejoin the U18 group during Saturday’s 2-1 league loss away to Newcastle.

“It’s good to get our full squad training and playing together a week before the game so we can just merge together,” Thomas said. “Hopefully it gives us that edge when we come up against Port Vale.”

The winners of tonight’s tie will be away to Preston North End in the fourth round. If required there will be extra-time and penalties at Vale Park this evening.

