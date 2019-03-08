Young Canaries suffer disappointment in France

Adam Idah was a losing semi-finalist wih the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in Toulon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City youngsters Adam Idah and Simon Power saw their hopes of victory at the Toulon Tournament ended yesterday.

Both featured in the Republic of Ireland Under-21s' semi-final clash with Brazil's Under-22s, but it was the South Americans who went through, 2-0.

Brazil will now play Japan's Under-22s, who beat their Mexican counterparts on penalties.

Idah started the last-four encounter in Toulon, but was replaced by Aaron Drinan with 83 minutes gone, while Power came off the substitutes' bench after 54 minutes, replacing Stephen Mallon.

Brazil missed a penalty after just four minutes, but they went ahead on 15 minutes when Paulinho scored, with Matheus Cunha increasing the lead two minutes after the half-time interval.

Idah and Power will be hoping to end the Toulon Tournament with a victory when they take on Mexico in the play-off for third place on Saturday.