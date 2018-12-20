Search

Young guns can help fire City to promotion, says legend

20 December, 2018 - 11:05
Ian Culverhouse in Norwich City colours back in 1992 Picture: Archant

Ian Culverhouse knows a thing or two about full-backs – and believes Norwich City’s young guns can help fire the Canaries to promotion.

A quarter of a century after Culverhouse and left-back Mark Bowen stopped Premier League wingers in their tracks, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis are playing starring roles in City’s bid for a return to the top flight.

“They have been exceptional,” said Culverhouse, boss at King’s Lynn Town. “Mark and myself were allowed to get forward and join in – that was a big part of our game, especially Mark. We complemented each other and the two young boys there at the moment are relishing their opportunity, they really are.”

The big question is: will City maintain the form which guarantees a top-two position on Christmas Day?

“Yes, I think they will do,” said Culverhouse. “I think they have enough there, especially now the manager has been given time and you can see the fruits of it and I think they just play without fear.

“They go into games scoring late goals, exactly what we had, and they have that belief. And once you get the thing rolling the belief is always there someone will score.”

MORE: Mixing, proving, delivering - why Aarons is leading way for City

Culverhouse has helped Lynn embark on a 12-game unbeaten run in the Southern League Cental Premier Division, with seven unbeaten under his stewardship since returning to The Walks. And with City a short hop along the A47, he would love to see some of Daniel Farke’s youngsters honing their skills in non league.

“It is a massive football club and they produce players who do really, really well, so hopefully along the way if we have to have someone on loan we wouldn’t be shy going there,” he said. “Seeing their youngsters reminds me of when I first went to Norwich when Ken Brown and Mel Machin were in charge. They used to come and watch Tottenham Reserves because of the upbringing and what we had at Tottenham and all of a sudden they got Mark Bowen, John Polston, Ian Crook and myself. They brought in these young boys who weren’t getting the chance at Tottenham and weren’t going to, gave them the platform to go out and play and this is what we like to do here. They are totally different levels, miles apart, but come and play and we will give you the licence to go and show what you can do.”

Ian Culverhouse exclusive in the Pink Un Magazine - out December 29

