Ian Clarke: Norwich City 2018/19 - a story of the Beauty and the Beast

Onel Hernandez roars with delight after his winner.

Does this season seem like a fairy tale? It certainly does to me.

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Maybe it could be Zimm-derella (the enchanting story of the unknown German lower league stopper who is transformed into a talismanic hero to lead his new club to the promised land).

Or perhaps Pukki In Boots (the freebie frontman written off before heading towards a record goal tally in the promotion charge).

Then there’s Farke and The Beanstalk (the tale of the loveable German who planted some seeds which took time to take root before growing and blooming and going sky high).

However, the fairy tale I think is closer than ever to telling the story of the incredible Norwich City adventure from August 2018 to April 2019 is Beauty and The Beast (Or Bew-ty and The Beast if you want the Norfolk version).

Ben Godfrey celebrates victory with more than 1,300 City fans

I’ve said it many times as have countless other City fans - the football we have been treated to this term has been as beautiful as any we can remember for many a long year.

In every game there’s a new “wow” moment.

There’s a flick or trick or goal that we are desperately trying to find footage of to share on social media.

As we analyse matches with our fellow supporters and work colleagues, there are countless “what about that one..?” instances.

The traveling Norwich City fans enjoyed themselves at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

What is so amazing about the moments of beauty is that so many players are joining in the party.

Emi Buendia is leading the way. The pint-sized wizard is taking brilliance to new levels.

He is far from alone in dazzling.

Onel “Argos and 2p machine” Hernandez is winning more fans every day with his trickery as well as his retail and amusement arcade exploits.

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Teemu Pukki is going through (for his high standards) a little goal drought but still showing scintillating glimpses during City’s journey to the top flight.

I could go on.

Beauty is also encapsulated in the togetherness on and off the pitch around Carra.

There can’t be many clubs at which seasoned international pros - such as Grant Hanley, Timm Klose, Michael McGovern and Jordan Rhodes - as well as young starlets like Todd Cantwell are all sharing in the joy of this incredible run despite being out of the starting line-up.

The traveling Norwich fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

Love it, love it, love it.

So that’s the beauty - what about the beast? Well let me point you in the direction of THAT clearance from Christoph Zimmermann at The Riverside on Saturday.

If you want to pick out a season-defining moment of commitment, endeavour and leading by example that was it.

It’s ridiculous to think that he was considering quitting football to take up teaching (although I bet he’d be a legend in front of a class!)

Onel Hernandez of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 1st goal with Emiliano Buendia of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

He personifies a beast of a defender. A man mountain who has taken on the responsibility of captaincy magnificently.

His rise and rise is mirrored by that of Ben Godfrey, another of the City players for whom resilience must be their middle name.

I watched Godfrey at a free kick we were defending at Boro.

He roared no nonsense instructions at his teammates to ensure they were doing their jobs in the backline. His hunger and desire are matched by his colossal performances.

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sideÕs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

You can get a certain way up the league - especially in the rough and tumble of the Championship - by winning with beautiful football.

What has underpinned Farke’s men storming to the summit has been winning ugly when it’s been needed.

The lads have shown that beastliness to get over the line.

And yet, incredibly, despite that ability to fight, we’re the only Championship side without a league red card.

Daniel Farke's team have won seven on the spin

So with seven games to go, we need a mix of the beauty and the beast.

To quote the head coach, the players need fire in their hearts and ice in their heads. Us fans have a massive part to play.

There will still be ups and downs to come I’m sure during those tussles with QPR, Reading, Wigan, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Blackburn and Villa.

The yellow and green army must be loud and proud, patient at times and unrelenting in their backing.

Middlesbrough's Aden Flint (left) and Norwich City's Teemu Pukki (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Don’t get on Timm Krul’s back when he sticks to the game plan of building from the back.

Don’t groan when a pass goes astray or let the atmosphere go flat.

Let’s take the togetherness up a notch and see the boys over the line.

I’m sure we’ll have nightmares of slipping up but keep the faith and dream that the fairy tale really does come true.

OTBC.