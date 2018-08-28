Opinion

Ian Clarke: Along Come Norwich (the 2018 edition)

The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall.

So, have you recovered yet?!

I’ve seen some pretty mad endings to matches at Carrow Road over the years,

There’s been lots of talk this week about that Simeon Jackson winner over Derby in 2011.

Of course we’ll never forget Timm Klose’s leveller against Ipswich which sparked the “oooooh nooooo, will we ever beat them?” Tractor Boys’ commentator moment.

Believe it or not it’s nearly 14 years since that unbelievable 4-4 thriller with Middlesborough.

And for those of a certain age we can’t miss out a 3-3 draw with treble winners Liverpool at Carra in 1984.

Steve Bruce had headed an own goal in the first minute of his debut before Mick Channon sparked wild joy (and his trademark windmill celebration) by grabbing an equaliser in the final minute.

What happened at NR1 at about 5pm on November 10, 2018 is certainly up there with the craziest finales.

Clearly the three points aren’t the most significant we’ve ever secured.

Yes they were great to get and it’s always lovely to be top.

Let’s remember the Lions have the worst away form in the Championship with just two points from nine games and Teemu Pukki’s winner was the 18th they have conceded on the road.

Oh, and a Millwall side haven’t won in Norwich since November 2, 1968.

It’s actually those sort of facts which warm my heart – and make me happy that we are seeing an insight into Along Come Norwich – The 2018 edition.

Just think about all those seasons when we would have lost (or at best drawn) those type of matches.

It seemed it was going to be one of those days – and actually in the top of the River End we shrugged our shoulders at 3-2 and said such weeks would happen in a long season. We’d need to put it behind us and go again after the international break.

This team are having none of that.

They’re not bothered about hoodoos. Historical bad runs seem to mean nothing.

Accepting defeat or buckling under adversity aren’t on the radar.

I watched Jordan Rhodes after his equaliser. He did a passionate fist pump towards the South Stand with a “come on, we can still win this” determination on his face.

Daniel Farke’s troops won’t deviate from the status quo of playing great possession football.

The two late, late strikes weren’t hopeful punts up the park. They came from beautifully intricate passing and finishing.

As well as the Millwall fightback, there have been many other examples since August of how the old doubts about a City team have been quashed.

After going one down in the derby at Portman Road and then being battered for a few minutes, we could have seen the first Ipswich win since Noah was a lad. But the lads dug in and turned things around.

A similar situation happened at Forest - and on that day City went one better to turn an early setback into a win.

Against Villa, we again saw the Canaries come from behind and put away one of the league’s big boys.

At home to Brentford a penalty miss at a crucial point couldn’t distract us and that bit of Emi magic was enough.

So to Hillsborough and the shadow of two consecutive 5-1 reversals. Forget that – let’s miss another spot kick and come back down the A17 with a 4-0 win.

I’ve talked before about the togetherness which seems to be getting stronger on and off the pitch.

I’m struggling to recall a season when there wasn’t at least one “boo boy” for fans to pick on. That’s thankfully missing.

Everyone is involved and playing a key part.

Of course it’s going to be tough to stay where we are. Let’s enjoy the new style Along Come Norwich while we can.

Naturally as City emerge from under the radar, the eyes of Premier League clubs will begin to glance at our talent.

There’s one report that Southampton are going to make an approach for Stuart Webber.

Inevitably rumour mills will gather pace around the likes of Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Mo Leitner and Timm Klose.

Get used to it everyone. We have to hope that the unwelcome advances can be resisted,

Money talks. It always has done and always will do at all levels of football.

Something very special is happening here. I’d love to see everyone helping it flourish further. OTBC.

An amazing tribute

The match may have ended in pandemonium on Saturday after Pukki’s winning goal.

But it started with a fantastically-well observed two minutes’ silence.

Normally when crowds are asked to stop to remember the fallen or pay tribute to a club stalwart who has passed away, there is at least an interruption.

Someone will blunder in late causing a commotion or a disrespectful idiot will make a thoughtless comment.

Fortunately on this occasion all 26,000 people in the stadium stayed totally quiet as we marked the 100th anniversary of Armistice and thought of those who had died in the First World War and other conflicts around the globe since then.

I also have to mention the bugler who perfectly played the Last Post.

It was one of those “hairs up on the back of the neck” experiences as the piercing and poignant anthem rang around the packed stadium.

Thank you to everyone for making it such a special moment of reflection.

No though for fans

While City top the table which matters, there’s another league table in which the Canaries are currently 17th.

In the run down of who has been selected for Sky TV coverage most this season (up to January 12), Norwich are only above Hull, Wigam, Bristol City, Rotherham, Ipswich and Bolton (all two games) plus Preston (one game).

City are on three matches with Millwall, Blackburn and QPR.

Meanwhile, Leeds will have had 14 of their matches shown on live TV by that day (basically half of them).

We all know the love in with Bielsa’s men and there’s little surprise that Frank Lampard’s Derby plus Villa also sit on 10 games,

What particularly irks me is that one of the Norwich games picked for Sky is Bristol City away on December 15.

One of the longest trips of the season will now be a 5.30pm Saturday kick off.

It’s another examples of thoughtlessness towards fans.