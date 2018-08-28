Search

Hull City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 27 November 2018

Onel Hernandez looks on as Hull celebrate Harry Wilson's winner during their dramatic 4-3 win against Norwich at the KCom Stadium in March Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez looks on as Hull celebrate Harry Wilson's winner during their dramatic 4-3 win against Norwich at the KCom Stadium in March Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Can Norwich City make it seven Championship wins on the spin? Get in the mood for tonight’s game at Hull (7.45pm kick-off) with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

HULL TEAM NEWS

The Tigers are without six-goal top scorer Fraizer Campbell after the striker picked up his fifth yellow of the season during Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest.

Former Norwich striker Chris Martin is likely to start, with Nouha Dicko (hamstring) looking unlikely to be ready to return.

Norwegian skipper Markus Henriksen should return in midfield after being allowed to return home for the birth of his third child at the weekend.

Dan Batty (calf) could be missing from the midfield mix, leaving Kevin Stewart in line for a rare start. Stephen Kingsley (hip), Jon Toral (calf) and Evandro (hamstring) are all unlikely to feature.

Form: LDWWL

MORE: Hull defender frustrated ahead of City clash

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Key midfield man Moritz Leitner (calf) faces a late fitness test but Emi Buendia (knee) is fine after a knock during the 4-1 victory at Swansea on Saturday.

Centre-back Grant Hanley is close to returning after 90 minutes for the under-23s on Friday but Kenny McLean is only just returning to full training.

Matt Jarvis is hoping to feature for the U23s soon but striker Carlton Morris (knee) and Louis Thompson (shoulder) are targeting January returns.

Form: WWWWW

MORE: Midfield maestro a ‘major doubt’ but Buendia will be fit for City’s trip to lowly Hull

FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich – Daniel Farke, on Max Aarons and Mo Leitner having to avoid a fifth yellow card ahead of the amnesty for a one-game ban following tonight’s game

“They have to play their game and be concentrated, okay, not with a silly card because of celebrating and taking the shirt off, or moaning about the referee – then I would be pretty annoyed.

“But it’s important that they are concentrated and go further on, are aggressive and focus. If you play with this in the back of your head that ‘I have to be careful’ then you are not fully awake and concentrated.

“So don’t think about it too much, put the naïve and stupid yellow cards away.

“To be honest I am a bit more happy that Alex Tettey is not in danger!

“Normally at this stage of the season he is there with 10 or 15 yellow cards but he is in a good position at the moment.”

Hull – Nigel Adkins, speaking to the Hull Daily Mail

“I’ve watched the footage of Norwich and they’re top of the league for a reason. They’re an excellent side.

“I thought Leeds were good but Norwich are probably better.

“They play out from the back. You talk about Nottingham Forest keeping possession, they’ll keep possession a hell of a lot more than that. They’ll be a far tougher opponent than Nottingham Forest. They pass the ball for fun.

“That will present a problem for us and they’ve got dynamic movement up front.

“It’s going to be testing for us. We’re conscious of that but we’ll roll our sleeves up and be ready.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Hull (4-2-3-1): Marshall; Burke, Elphick, de Wijs, Lichaj; Henriksen (C), Stewart; Bowen, Irvine, Grosicki; Martin

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Trybull; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki

ONE TO WATCH – Jarrod Bowen

The Tigers academy product has four goals and one assist from 18 league games so far this campaign but the 21-year-old burst onto the scene with 14 goals last season.

With top scorer Campbell banned for one game the hosts will need another of their goal-scoring threats to step up against the Canaries.

BY THE BOOK

Hull: 9/4

Draw: 12/5

Norwich: 6/5

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

REFEREE – Geoff Eltringham (Tyne & Wear)

Has shown 52 yellow and three red cards during 16 games so far this season, mostly in the Championship, booking three as Norwich drew 1-1 at Derby last month.

• You can follow all the action from the KCom Stadium in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

Live

