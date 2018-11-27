Search

‘I thought Leeds were good but Norwich are probably better’ – Hull chief full of praise for Canaries

27 November, 2018 - 07:00
Hull City manager Nigel Adkins met Norwich boss Daniel Farke ahead of last season's dramatic 4-3 win for the Tigers at the KCom Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins met Norwich boss Daniel Farke ahead of last season's dramatic 4-3 win for the Tigers at the KCom Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hull boss Nigel Adkins has launched a charm offensive ahead of his side’s clash with league leaders Norwich – stating that the Canaries are better than promotion rivals Leeds.

The Tigers are second from bottom ahead of this evening’s clash at the KCom Stadium, seeing a three-game unbeaten run brought to an end by a 2-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

“I’ve watched the footage of Norwich and they’re top of the league for a reason. They’re an excellent side,” said former Scunthorpe and Southampton boss Adkins.

“I thought Leeds were good but Norwich are probably better.

“They play out from the back. You talk about Nottingham Forest keeping possession, they’ll keep possession a hell of a lot more than that. They’ll be a far tougher opponent than Nottingham Forest. They pass the ball for fun.

“That will present a problem for us and they’ve got dynamic movement up front.

“It’s going to be testing for us. We’re conscious of that but we’ll roll our sleeves up and be ready.”

Forest had 60 percent of possession and seven shots on target to Hull’s one during their weekend win on Humberside, leaving Adkins’ team with 16 points and 16 goals scored from 18 matches.

Their challenge against the in-form Canaries is made tougher by six-goal top scorer Fraizer Campbell being suspended for one game after being booked for a fifth time this season.

That leaves Norwich academy product Chris Martin, who scored 34 goals in 117 games for City between 2007 and 2012, in line for a start.

Now aged 30 the Beccles-raised striker is a Derby player but after time with Fulham and Reading is out on loan again, without a goal in 11 games for the Tigers so far.

“If you look at how well Chris has done over his career, he’s probably excelled the most when he’s been the central one in a front three,” Adkins added, speaking to the Hull Daily Mail.

“For example, when he was at Derby and out on loan with Fulham.

“I’ve got no fears about Chris. He’s a good guy and a good pro.

“He’s working hard. Maybe it’s just not falling for him at the moment but he’ll keep going and it will turn for him.”

