How to complete your Norwich City sticker album when they come off the shelves this week

Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts with his copy of the new Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

After months in the shops delighting Canaries fans young and old, the Norwich City stickers and albums come off the shelves this week.

Launched in September by this newspaper in partnership with Norwich City Football Club, by the end of the week collectors will be unable to find the stickers in regular shops.

However, it is not all doom and gloom for those who are yet to complete their collection, with a number of ways of grabbing your final few to finish your albums.

Firstly, the stickers, albums and bundles will remain available to buy from pinkunshop.co.uk - for the usual retail price.

Secondly, if you are down to your final 10 you can purchase them directly from Prospect House on Rouen Road in Norwich, or order them on the phone by calling 01603 772138. Individual stickers cost 20 pence each.

And finally, any leftover vouchers remain valid and can be redeemed in person - also from Prospect House.