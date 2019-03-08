How much do you know about Wigan?

With more than 5,000 Norwich City fans trekking to Wigan this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the town and the venue before you arrive.

Norwich City Football club confirmed that their Sky Bet Championship clash at Wigan Athletic on Sunday, April 14 has sold out, with 5,300 tickets being purchased.

The club negotiated an increased amount of tickets at half-price as well as 25 reduced fair coaches to say thank you their loyal away following this season.

Here is a list of things you should probably know about Wigan before you travel.

Q: Isn’t Wigan that inland town with a pier?

A: Yes, weird right? Wigan is also humorously renowned for being an inland city with a pier.

The reason for the pier is because the Leeds - Liverpool Canal passes through the town centre.

It was featured in the title of George Orwell’s ‘The Road to Wigan Pier’, which dealt with the living conditions of England’s working class.

Q: Where else do I know Wigan from?

A: You may know about Wigan Casino, a primary hub for Northern soul music in the 1960s.

Northern soul is a music and dance movement that started in Northern England.

The site is now occupied by the Grand Arcade shopping centre, which pays tribute to the club with its Casino Café.

Q: What is the DW stadium like?

A: The stadium covers 38,700sq m and has a maximum seating capacity of 25,133.

The pitch is a sand based matrix which contains an irrigation and under soil heating system.

Q: Who are Wigan’s main rivals?

A: Their main rivals are Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End, Oldham Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Bury, Rochdale and Manchester City... Maybe one day lads.

Q: How long will it take me to drive there?

A: The journey will be loooooong. Depending on the route you take and traffic, it will take around five and a half hours.

Q: What if I travel by train?

A: That would be impossible on the day. If you travel on Saturday it will take around the same amount of time to drive. To get to Wigan you would have to get a train to London Liverpool Street, then from Euston to Wigan North Western.

Taxis are available from outside the station, which is around 1.4 miles away from the Stadium. A taxi to the ground should cost about £5.

Q: Where can I park?

A: The DW Stadium has 2,000 car parking spaces located around the stadium. The football club has asked that visitors refrain from using the Robin Retail Park, cinema, Asda and B&Q car parks as these are not official match day spaces. Supporters who use these car parks are at risk of being clamped and fined.

Supporters using Car Park 1 (Visitors), Car Park 3 (East Stand) and Car Park 4 (accessed via Frith Street off Saddle Junction) will be required to pay £5 for cars and motorcycles, £10 for minibuses and £20 for coaches.

Car Parks 2 & 5 are for reserved parking only.

If you’re heading for the car park you should use the postcode WN5 0UZ.

Q: So.... Where can I park?

A: If you don’t fancy the post-match car park battle, why rent somebody’s driveway? YourParkingSpace has more than 45,000 landlords across the country offering their driveways in cities and towns across the UK.

Q: Where is the away pub?

A: My thoughts exactly. Next to the away turnstiles there is an entrance to the large indoor marquee bar, specifically for away fans. It has big screen television and sells pies, as well as teas and coffees.

Otherwise the traditional pub for away fans are Red Robin, which is opposite the Cinema Complex as well as a Wetherspoons outlet in the town centre called the ‘Moon Under Water’.

Q: Is the food any good?

A: In the north? Of course. The club offer a range of Hollands Pies, including steak, meat & potato and cheese along with proper northern gravy. There are also hot dogs, burgers and sausage rolls available.