Tampa Tour: Hospital visit and coaching all part of City’s time in the USA

Norwich City players visited Florida Hospital Tampa to hand out some free Canaries shirts to local youngsters Picture: Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay Kevin Wiatrowski/Visit Tampa Bay

Norwich City are back on home soil after making sure they made the most of their warm weather break in Florida.

As well as some intense training sessions in the heat and humidity of the Tampa Bay area, the players were able to enjoy some down time and team bonding – as well as representing the club in the community.

Some of the City squad visited the Tampa branch of Florida Hospital to hand out some Canaries shirts and souvenirs to youngsters, while others offered some coaching tips and tricks at a Tampa Bay United Rowdies Soccer Club youth training session.

Having visited the area’s sports franchises earlier in the week, including American football team the Buccaneers, a chance to wind down at Busch Gardens theme park was enjoyed by some of the players on Friday, taking on the huge roller-coasters on offer at the region’s biggest attraction.

“It’s nice to bond with each other,” midfielder Louis Thompson said. “Normally we get a couple of days off and we go our separate ways but we have to make the most out of these trips and build relationships that will go on further.

“We had a motivational talk from the Super Bowl winning kicker at the Buccs and he said exactly the same, that in all winning teams the unity is pivotal and I truly believe that’s what we need to be focussed on.”

Daniel Farke’s team now turn their attentions to two away games inside four days when they return to Championship action at Swansea on Saturday, the longest away trip of the season, before making the journey to Hull next Tuesday – and squeezed in one last training session before their Saturday flight.

City captain Grant Hanley, whose new contract until 2023 was announced during the break in the USA, said: “We got here and the first day-and-a-bit was a chance for the lads to have a bit of down time, get the flight and that out of your system, try and recover a bit from that.

“But we trained Wednesday and Thursday and it was tough, really hot, but it’s a good chance for the lads being out here.

“First of all it’s a chance to bond a wee bit more and with the weather it’s a chance to improve your fitness as well.

“We’ll keep working hard because we know the next game won’t be long in coming, so we know we’ve got to be ready for that.”

