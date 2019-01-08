Search

Hoolahan set for West Brom contract talks ahead of Canaries clash

08 January, 2019 - 06:30
Norwich legend Wes Hoolahan started for West Brom in the FA Cup at the weekend and is set for contract talks ahaead of the Baggies clash with City Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan could yet be facing an unexpected reunion with the Canaries this weekend.

The Irish playmaker joined West Brom on a short-term deal in September but his time with the Baggies looked to be drifting to an end ahead of his contract expiring in January.

However, the 36-year-old has reemerged for Darren Moore’s team in recent weeks and put in a man-of-the-match performance during a 1-0 home win over Championship rivals Wigan in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Hoolahan had made just one appearance as a substitute in Albion’s last 14 games of 2018, not even being named on the bench for three games in December.

But after coming on during a 2-1 loss at Blackburn on New Year’s Day the former Republic of Ireland international impressed Baggies fans in the FA Cup and now manager Moore is considering extending the Canaries legend’s contract until the end of the season – ahead of Saturday’s clash with City at The Hawthorns.

“I’m due to speak to his adviser, he’s coming to the end of his contract,” the Albion boss said. “I’ll look at addressing that this week, I’ve just got my head down in the Christmas period because it’s been a busy time.

“This week presents an opportunity to speak to Wes and his adviser and look at the best way going forward.”

Hoolahan was released at the end of last season after 10 years with Norwich, scoring 54 goals in 352 games, placing him in joint 16th in the club’s all-time appearances list.

His testimonial, being held jointly with Russell Martin and featuring two teams of Canaries legends, has been planned for Monday, May 6 – the day after the final Championship games of the season, but before potential play-off games.

While it’s likely Hoolahan would only be amongst the substitutes for fourth-placed Albion if he were to feature, it could leave the Irishman in an awkward position, ahead of a big clash of promotion rivals.

“We saw Wes’s intelligence and touch,” Moore continued, speaking to the Express & Star newspaper.

“His ability to be a nuisance in those pockets of space and getting the team moving from back to front. The only thing is he blew up about 70 minutes, but his contribution was absolutely first class.”

