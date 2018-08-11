‘His personality fits in perfectly’ – Academy role announced for Canaries legend Holt
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Legendary striker Grant Holt is returning to Norwich City, in an initially part-time academy coaching role.
The three-time player of the season scored 78 goals in 168 games between 2009 and 2013, spearheading the club's drive to the Premier League under Paul Lambert.
Holt will work with the under-23 squad and the lower age groups for one day a week, when schoolboy players are also in on school day release, and continue his work as a commercial ambassador for City.
The 37-year-old started last season at King's Lynn Town before stepping up two levels to play in the National League with Barrow in his native Cumbria, making 23 appearances as a player-coach while earning coaching qualifications.
Sporting director Stuart Webber explained: 'We're pleased to have agreed a part-time role for Grant to come back and continue his coaching development with us and bring the benefit of his experience of scoring goals at every level of English football into the mix at Colney.
You may also want to watch:
'His achievements for this club speak for themselves and he's played – and scored – against some of the best defenders in the country. It will be good to have him back helping Norwich City's next generation of players.
'The opportunity to bring a club legend who is still so current into work with our young players was too good an opportunity to miss. Grant, (academy manager) Steve Weaver and I have been in discussions for some time on how this can work and we think we've found a good starting point.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan
'Not only is it good to have Grant's undoubted playing history close to our young players but also his willingness and humbleness to work and develop himself further as a coach. His personality fits in perfectly with the values that we are trying to instil into our young players.'
Commercial director, Ben Kensel, added: 'It's been a real asset to this football club to have Grant supporting some of our key commercial projects and partnerships, like the recent sponsorship of the Barclay by Woodforde's and a host of other launches and events he's been part of for us.'