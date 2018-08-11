‘His personality fits in perfectly’ – Academy role announced for Canaries legend Holt

Published: 12:22 PM August 11, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Legendary striker Grant Holt is returning to Norwich City, in an initially part-time academy coaching role.

Holt, second from right, was alongside City player Ben Marshall, to his left, as the Barclay Stand's new sponsors Woodforde's were officially announced at Carrow Road recently Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The three-time player of the season scored 78 goals in 168 games between 2009 and 2013, spearheading the club's drive to the Premier League under Paul Lambert.

Holt will work with the under-23 squad and the lower age groups for one day a week, when schoolboy players are also in on school day release, and continue his work as a commercial ambassador for City.

The 37-year-old started last season at King's Lynn Town before stepping up two levels to play in the National League with Barrow in his native Cumbria, making 23 appearances as a player-coach while earning coaching qualifications.

Sporting director Stuart Webber explained: 'We're pleased to have agreed a part-time role for Grant to come back and continue his coaching development with us and bring the benefit of his experience of scoring goals at every level of English football into the mix at Colney.

Holt also played in the legends game against Inter Milan in aid of the Community Sports Foundation at Carrow Road in May Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

'His achievements for this club speak for themselves and he's played – and scored – against some of the best defenders in the country. It will be good to have him back helping Norwich City's next generation of players.

'The opportunity to bring a club legend who is still so current into work with our young players was too good an opportunity to miss. Grant, (academy manager) Steve Weaver and I have been in discussions for some time on how this can work and we think we've found a good starting point.

'Not only is it good to have Grant's undoubted playing history close to our young players but also his willingness and humbleness to work and develop himself further as a coach. His personality fits in perfectly with the values that we are trying to instil into our young players.'

Commercial director, Ben Kensel, added: 'It's been a real asset to this football club to have Grant supporting some of our key commercial projects and partnerships, like the recent sponsorship of the Barclay by Woodforde's and a host of other launches and events he's been part of for us.'