West Brom star recalled by parent club ahead of Norwich City clash

PUBLISHED: 13:42 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 11 January 2019

West Bromwich Albion have lost the services of Harvey Barnes, left, who has been recalled by Leicester City Picture: PA

West Bromwich Albion have lost the services of Harvey Barnes, left, who has been recalled by Leicester City Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

West Brom were dealt a body blow ahead of Saturday’s clash against Norwich City with the loss of on-loan star Harvey Barnes.

Barnes has been recalled by his parent club, Premier League Leicester City and is in contention for their match against Southampton.

Baggies boss Darren Moore said: “We’re obviously very disappointed to see Harvey go as he has clearly played an important role for the team over the first half of this season.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and a popular figure within the club.

“We are proud to have played a role in his development and we have nothing but good wishes for him in his future career.

“Harvey grasped his opportunity and I am now confident that some of the many talented young players here will follow his example.”

Barnes’ deal at The Hawthorns was for a full season but had a break clause, which Leicester have decided to exercise.

