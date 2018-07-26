Hanley sports the captain’s armband during assured return to action for Canaries

Opinion

Published: 6:45 AM July 26, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Grant Hanley, right, scored from close range to put the Canaries ahead early on at Luton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley's belated start to pre-season action during Norwich City's 3-1 friendly win at Luton was the focus of our latest Canaries player watch. Here's how the centre-back's evening unfolded...

Grant Hanley made a belated start to his pre-season preparations during the first half of City's win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

3 – Climbs high to pressure Sonny Bradley in the air to prevent him making clean contact with a whipped free-kick from the right from Luke Gambin.

5 – Late on Jake Jervis and concedes a foul on the right wing but comes to nothing, as his first game of pre-season gets off to a busy start.

9 – GOAL – Ben Marshall's corner from the right is whipped low, a clearance is scuffed as a Luton defender takes a wild swipe and the big Scot is there to poke home from 10 yards.

11 – Spreads a nice pass to Max Aarons on the left wing.

14 – Risky pass in midfield but Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell just about keep possession.

26 – Shows his experience, eases Danny Hylton away from the path of the ball to comfortably win a header near halfway.

27 – Heavy touch on the run concedes a throw on the right.

28 – Annoyed to see a foul given against him to the right of the box but Gambin showed good strength to hold off the big man, who had hold of his arm. Just misses the header trying to clear Gambin's free-kick but McLean clears the danger.

30 – Left for dead by a tidy Hylton turn on halfway, chasing a Gambin through-ball, but recovers and Luton waste the chance with some poor passing.

33 – Receives a pass from new keeper Tim Krul with two Luton players closing him down but a classy touch to step through the gap and then spread a nice long pass to Aarons on the left.

42 – Simple passes to Marshall and Emi Buendia before correctly instructing the latter to turn into space and push forward, staring an attack.

46 – Replaced by Christoph Zimmermann.

Verdict: A welcome return to City's backline for the Scotland international after a hamstring issue had delayed his pre-season start, bringing resilience and authority. A calmly taken goal and wearing the captain's armband, a sight which should surely become a regular feature for the Canaries.