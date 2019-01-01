Search

STARTING XIs: Hanley on the bench again as City name unchanged team for Brentford battle

01 January, 2019 - 14:11
Christoph Zimmermann is part of an unchanged starting XI for the Canaries at Brentford Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke has once again shown his faith in consistency of selection after naming the same starting XI for this afternoon’s Championship battle at Brentford.

In fact, City’s coach has named the same 18-man squad as four days ago, which were beaten 4-3 by Derby at Carrow Road, despite today’s match being a fourth league game in 11 days of a busy festive period.

That leaves club captain Grant Hanley on the bench again, with Christoph Zimmermann retaining the faith of his head coach despite his error for Derby’s winner and recent illness.

The Canaries are looking to bounce back from a 12-game unbeaten run being brought to an end by that dramatic home defeat to Derby on Saturday, featuring a floodlight failure delay when 3-2 ahead.

THE LOWDOWN: All you need to know ahead of Brentford v Norwich City

Brentford make three changes to their starting XI though, with Moses Odubadjo and Josh McEachran replaced in midfield by Henrik Dalsgaard and Kamohelo Mokotjo, and Ollie Watkins replaced by Said Benrahma.

The Bees have won just two of their 13 matches since Thomas Frank stepped up from assistant following Dean Smith’s exit for Aston Villa in October, nosediving from seventh in the table to 18th.

However, they are unbeaten in three having beaten Bolton 1-0 in their last home game and drawn 1-1 at Bristol City and 0-0 at Birmingham during the festive period.

NORWICH: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Godfrey; Tettey (C), Vrancic, Cantwell, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Hanley, Pinto, Trybull, Marshall, Rhodes, Srbeny

BRENTFORD: Bentley; Konsa, Jeanvier, Barbet; Dalsgaard, Sawyers, Mokotjo, Henry; Benrahma, Maupay, Canos. Subs: Daniels (GK), Odubajo, McEachran, Sorensen, Da Silva, Judge, Watkins

• You can follow all the action from Griffin Park with our reporters in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

• And you can download the Pink Un app from your mobile device’s app store to get exclusive insight and analysis from our Canaries correspondents

