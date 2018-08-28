Half a century of Carrow Road pain will add fuel to the Millwall fire against City

Tom Trybull was on target as Norwich beat Millwall 2-1 at Carrow Road on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City fans know all about football hoodoos but for Millwall just the mention of Carrow Road prompts a feeling of impending doom.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian Henderson scored twice as City beat Millwall 3-1 at Carrow Road in November 2003 Picture: Nick Butcher Ian Henderson scored twice as City beat Millwall 3-1 at Carrow Road in November 2003 Picture: Nick Butcher

It’s been 50 years since the Lions have won in Norfolk, stretching all the way back to November 2, 1968.

They’ve attempted to end that horrible record on 20 occasions in the half century which has followed that 3-0 victory in the second tier.

Since that success the south London side have endured a miserable time whenever they’ve been to Norwich, losing 14 and drawing six matches, conceding 44 goals and scoring 17 in the process.

There’s even been a penalty shootout defeat in there. City had taken the lead in extra-time through Robert Rosario during a Zenith Data Systems Cup second round tie in December 1990 but the visitors took the game to a shootout through a Teddy Sheringham header in the penultimate minute.

Norwich still came out on top though, John Polston scoring as the shootout went to sudden death and Bryan Gunn saving Steve Wood’s effort to settle the battle, when Milwall were in the second tier and the Canaries in the top flight.

The Lions’ nightmare stretches even further back to a 2-0 victory at Carrow Road in Division Three South in January 1950 – winning just once in their 31 attempts since then, conceding 68 goals in the process.

The majority of those games (16) were played in the second tier, with eight in Division Three South and just two in the top flight.

To bring things back to the present, Millwall have lost six of their last seven visits to Carrow Road, one of them being a 6-1 thumping on Boxing Day 2014.

Darren Huckerby in his pomp, dring City's 3-1 defeat of Millwall at home in November 2003 Picture: Nick Butcher Darren Huckerby in his pomp, dring City's 3-1 defeat of Millwall at home in November 2003 Picture: Nick Butcher

Canaries fans can feel their pain. For Norwich it’s the Craven Cottage curse, having not won at Fulham since New Year’s Day 1986 – despite 11 attempts, eight of which finished in defeat.

City of course just put another of their hoodoos to bed, bringing an end to a 17-year drought without a win away to Sheffield Wednesday in style, thrashing the Owls 4-0 on Saturday.

That’s nothing compared to the nightmare of Highfield Road between 1937 and 1979 for Norwich though, when they lost an incredible 20 consecutive matches away to Coventry.

Millwall aren’t quite sinking to those depths but their recent away form makes a trip to Norfolk the last thing Neil Harris’s stubborn side need.

Their 2-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday stretched their search for an away win to 10 matches, going back seven months. They have the joint worst record on the road in the division so far this season, tied with Rotherham, of two points from a possible 24.

It may well have all the hallmarks of an ‘along come Norwich’ situation but a stadium where the Lions have not won in 50 years must bring some mental scars for supporters of a certain vintage.

With Daniel Farke’s team rising to second in the table with eight wins in their last 10 league matches, a degree of confidence is sure to send a buzz around Carrow Road on Saturday.

City fans know the Championship gods loves to drop a banana skin in the path of over-confident teams though, so there’s no room for complacency.

Goals from Grant Holt, left, and Wes Hoolahan, centre, beat Millwall 2-0 at Carrow Road in League One on Boxing Day 2009 Picture: Adrian Judd Goals from Grant Holt, left, and Wes Hoolahan, centre, beat Millwall 2-0 at Carrow Road in League One on Boxing Day 2009 Picture: Adrian Judd

Last season Milwall arrived on New Year’s Day in a similar scenario, without an away win all campaign up to that point, stretching 13 matches. The ‘along come Norwich’ alarm bells were certainly ringing.

Becoming the first away scalp was avoided thanks to a 2-1 win but Farke’s side had to bounce back from former City striker Steve Morison putting the visitors in front, with Tom Trybull and James Maddsion sealing a comeback in the second half.

Millwall then shook off their away jinx with six straight victories on their travels, contributing to eventually finishing eighth and just three points short of a remarkable play-off place.

There is no such thing as an easy game against the Lions on Harris’s watch – as the Canaries know all too well from their 4-0 thumping at The Den during the early stages of last season.

Regardless of a healthy record lasting half a century, City most keep their foot firmly on the accelerator.

City’s home record v Millwall since Jan 1950

P31 W21 D9 L1 F68 A32

Henri Lansbury scored a late winner for the Canaries against Millwall at Carrow Road in February 2011 Adrian Judd Henri Lansbury scored a late winner for the Canaries against Millwall at Carrow Road in February 2011 Adrian Judd