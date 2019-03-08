Going Up! Norwich City promotion souvenir special

Going Up! Archant

Going Up! It's the souvenir every Norwich City fan needs after a magnificent promotion season - and you can be part of it!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You can re-live the rollercoaster in our limited edition, picture-packed, 164-page souvenir magazine.

And if you pre-order today you can have your name listed at the back of book - and save £5 off the £15 retail price... but only if you order before midnight on Wednesday, May 29.

To pre-order your copy for just £10 (saving £5), receive the magazine free of postage and packing and have your name listed at the back, simply follow the link.

Going Up - order it here

It's the gift that every Canaries fan will want - order your copy now while stocks last.