Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

‘We’re going to have some massive games now’ – Godfrey fired up for City’s battles with promotion rivals

08 January, 2019 - 12:00
Ben Godfrey roared in celebration after Timm Klose's late equaliser at Brentford on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Godfrey roared in celebration after Timm Klose's late equaliser at Brentford on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The importance of Norwich City’s next four games has the Canaries’ players fired up for a potentially decisive period of the Championship season.

Daniel Farke’s second-placed team kick-off their intense spell with a trip to West Brom on Saturday, which is followed by home games against more promotion rivals in Birmingham and Sheffield United, and a trip to current leaders Leeds.

A healthy return of points from those fixtures would leave City in an ideal position to push for automatic promotion, but a poor run could leave them battling to stay in the top six.

With the banana skin of a home derby clash with bottom-of-the-table local rivals Ipswich to follow, it’s crunch time, and midfielder Ben Godfrey is well aware of the need to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round.

“We’re going to have some massive games now and that’s why you play football, to play in those games,” the versatile 20-year-old said. “So we’re really fortunate to have something to play for other than the cups.

“We won’t dwell on Saturday. It hurts a little bit because we are a competitive bunch. But we’re all looking forward to West Brom and we will all be ready for it.”

MORE: Hoolahan set for West Brom contract talks ahead of Canaries clash

Ben Godfrey, right, was again deployed as emergency cover at left-back against Portsmouth, before moving to centre-back for City after Grant Hanley's red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesBen Godfrey, right, was again deployed as emergency cover at left-back against Portsmouth, before moving to centre-back for City after Grant Hanley's red card Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke’s squad have spent the last two months in the automatic promotion places, losing just one of their last 14 league matches, and Godfrey insists the Canaries know the standards they must hit to maintain their prominence – after one win in their last five games.

“The boys and staff remind you of that all the time,” continued the former York City trainee, who has featured at left-back and in the centre of defence recently.

“They make sure you’re switched on, you’re concentrating and you’re at your best all the time – and you have to be at this level because if you’re not, you get punished. So I’m learning and I’m enjoying it, which is most important.

“Obviously the quality is different to what I’ve played at before and at times the intensity as well. It’s the small mistakes that can be punished too. They jump on any little mistakes they can and you have to be switched on all the time. But I’ve trained with the lads at Premier League and Championship level, and that has helped me massively. I’m learning and I feel I’m more than capable of playing at this level.”

