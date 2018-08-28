Search

City’s goal-scoring form is ‘outstanding’ but Hull game is all that matters to Farke now

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 26 November 2018

Teemu Pukki, is congratulated by Onel Hernandez after scoring City's fourth at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki, is congratulated by Onel Hernandez after scoring City's fourth at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Prolific form in front of goal may be a source of pride for Norwich City but Daniel Farke is only interested in how many goals his team can score at Hull tomorrow night.

The league leaders scored four for a third consecutive match when they won 4-1 at Swansea, becoming the first Canaries side to manage that goal-scoring feat since March 1933.

“It’s not as important as winning the World Cup or going for promotion – but in general it is a good statistic,” Farke joked of that impressive achievement.

“We like to be there and pretty strong in our offence and to score on this level. Three consecutive games with at least four goals is outstanding, I can only praise the lads.

“It’s good because people spoke last season about how hard it was for us to score goals and at the moment we are capable to score a lot.

“The second most goals in the league at the moment (32 in total), we are on a good run, but we also had to make sure in all three games that we went further on.

“It’s not about enjoying this situation too much, it’s to stay greedy and hungry to score goals – and that’s what we’re trying to do at Hull as well.”

All four of Saturday’s goals in South Wales were scored from close range as the Swans were left shell-shocked by City’s dominant display, to stay two points clear at the top of the table.

While that pleases Farke, he is not fussed how the goals are scored – as long as they keep flowing.

“To be honest, I like all goals!” he added. “If it’s an own goal, an unbelievably ugly goal or a bicycle kick out of 35 yards, I don’t mind, I’ll take each and every goal.

“I think what is quite important is that several players are able to score at the moment, this is pretty good, and also that we are able to score out of different situations.

“So sometimes it’s out of a counter-attack, sometimes good positional play, or set-pieces – perhaps not so much on penalties...

“But in general in each and every topic in the games we are able to score and this is pretty good.

“When you are able to score so many tap-in goals like we have in the recent games it’s a sign of the really quality work in the build-up and also in the possession.

“This is proof and quite a good sign in our game at the moment and I would like if we can go on.”

