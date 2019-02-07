Glory of Norwich’s derby domination as told in numbers

Search

07 February, 2019 - 09:56
Leon McKenzine scored a derby double at Portman Road on his Norwich City debut Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant

Steve Sanders, from the excellent Twitter account @ncfcnumbers, comes up trumps ahead of the weekend’s East Anglian derby...

• 1 – SUCCESS IN SUFFOLK

Since the turn of the century, Norwich City have picked up more points at Portman Road (22) than any other away ground.

• 2 – EAST ANGLIAN DERBY LEAGUE DOUBLES

Between 1956-1993; Ipswich 4 times; Norwich 0 times

Alex Neil managed more derbies without losing, five, than anyone else Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesAlex Neil managed more derbies without losing, five, than anyone else Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Between 1994-2015; Norwich 4 times; Ipswich 0 times

• 3 – RELIABLE CANARIES

Norwich City have scored in the last 21 meetings between the two sides, dating back to Leon McKenzie’s double on debut in December 2003.

• 4 – GREAT SCOT

Alex Neil has managed more games without losing than anyone else in the derby, five matches.

• 5 – A FORMERLY GREAT SCOT

Paul Lambert won his first five matches in East Anglia as the away manager with an aggregate score of 19-4, but has failed to win in his last three.

• 6 – THE UNBEATABLES

Max Aarons made his league debut for the Canaries at Portman Road earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMax Aarons made his league debut for the Canaries at Portman Road earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Eight Norwich City players have at least five unbeaten appearances in East Anglian derbies since 2008: Wes Hoolahan (10); John Ruddy, Russell Martin (7); Alex Tettey, Cameron Jerome (6); Timm Klose, Steven Whittaker, Jonny Howson (5).

• 7 – WHEN WILL THEY EVER BEAT THEM?!

Ipswich Town’s current playing squad have a combined 51 East Anglian derby appearances and have no wins.

• 8 – AN UNUSUAL DUO

Only two players have scored home and away in the same season in East Anglian derbies since 1990: Lewis Grabban in 2014/15 and Jonas Knudsen in 2016/17.

• 9 – WHAT A WAY TO START

The current Norwich City squad have had the following firsts at Portman Road:

First appearance – Grant Hanley

First league appearance – Max Aarons

First league start – Emi Buendia

First goal – Moritz Leitner

• 10 – DON’T STOP BELIEVING...

Norwich City have scored more goals in all competitions in the final 20 minutes of games this season (29) than Ipswich Town have in total (24).

•You can follow Steve’s stats on Twitter @NCFCnumbers

