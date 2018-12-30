Frustrating afternoon for City keeper Krul as defensive errors leave him exposed against Derby

Our latest Norwich City player watch followed the fortunes of goalkeeper TIM KRUL as Derby rallied to win 4-3 at Carrow Road.

The Netherlands international has been an ever-present in the Championship this season after signing on a free from Brighton but endured an afternoon of frustration as City’s 12-game unbeaten streak was brought to an end...

8 – Has to be watchful as Carson over-hits free-kick and it’s bouncing on target, but claims on his line.

21 – Comes short to take a throw from Timm Klose and keep City moving, with Derby sitting deep and not pressing the defence, allowing Krul to effectively play as an extra outfield player.

32 – Ben Godfrey out-muscles Martyn Waghorn but over-hits a bobbling pass back, which Krul calmly kicks clear.

36 – GOAL DERBY – Teemu Pukki unfortunately scuffs a clearance from a corner into Fikayo Tomori’s path and the defender fires a low shot into the top-right corner via the crossbar from 10 yards, leaving Krul with no chance.

37 – SAVE – Sprawls to his right and manages to turn Jack Marriott’s effort behind after brilliant pace from the striker left Zimmermann for dead.

40 – Godfrey’s interception goes to Marriott on the left, cuts in and low shot has Krul scrambling but Max Aarons deflects behind off Mason Mount.

41 – Poor kick after exchanging passes with Christoph Zimmermann, straight to George Evans and Derby can continue piling on the pressure.

42 – Double-fisted punch clear of Mount’s inswinging free-kick from the left.

45+2 – GOAL DERBY – Wilson swings in corner from the right, Klose nudges as far as Harry Wilson just inside the box and the Liverpool loanees thrashes a low shot into the bottom-right corner through a crowd of bodies, again with Krul having little chance.

54 – Exchanges quick goal-kick with Alex Tettey and then pings pinpoint ball to Todd Cantwell on the left wing.

60 – Relieved to see George Evans’ shot deflect away from goal and quick to stop it going out for a corner.

71 – Pinpoint ball out to Marco Stiepermann on the right to keep City on the attack, eventually Mario Vrancic tripped on the edge of the box.

72 – Curling kick forward has Richard Keogh scrambling with Teemu Pukki behind him but defender just nods it away.

79 – Out to claim a long clearance on the edge of his box with Marriott chasing.

82 – After long delay for floodlight, comes out sharply to claim ball on the edge of his box.

84 – GOAL DERBY – Rams attack and unfortunate deflection off Tettey allows Duane Holmes to shovel a cross to the left as Krul and Zimmermann desperately dive towards the ball, leaving Florian Jozefzoon to fire past Aarons on the line for 3-3.

90 – GOAL DERBY – Zimmermann misjudges a bouncing ball horribly, Marriott charges through on goal, Krul is exposed and charges out but can’t deny the striker’s chipped winner. Appeals for a foul in vain.

90+5 – Starts going forward for late corner after brilliant save from opposite number Scott Carson but Tettey takes so quickly that he thinks better of it.

Verdict: Looked set for a watching brief after the opening stages but then little chance with first three goals, before being horribly exposed for the winner. Distribution was tidy but former Newcastle number one has now conceded 33 goals in 25 games.

Rating: 6 out of 10