Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Meet the Norwich City-mad four-year-old who could be the club's biggest fan

PUBLISHED: 10:09 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 19 April 2019

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Take a look around young Oscar Drewery’s bedroom and you’ll see his Norwich City shirts, a Teemu Pukki poster, a Canaries duvet cover and four walls painted yellow and green.

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at home in Gorleston with his framed picture of himself on the front of the Pink'Un. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFour-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at home in Gorleston with his framed picture of himself on the front of the Pink'Un. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Following City's 2-2 draw with Reading last Wednesday, the four-year-old superfan was pictured on the front of Saturday's Pink Un being lifted in the air by his dad, Joe.

The pair have been visiting Carrow Road since Oscar was a year old, and have loved every minute of this season's promotion push.

Mr Drewery has described his son as 'football mad'.

“He loves Norwich City and has been coming to the games with me for a number of years now,” he said.

Football mad four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery playing in the garden at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFootball mad four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery playing in the garden at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“When I brought him to his first game I thought it might be a struggle, but he really enjoyed it and he doesn't want to miss a game now.”

Oscar's mum Katie said the first thing he does when he gets home from school is run upstairs to get changed into one of his four Norwich City shirts.

His favourite players include goalkeeper Tim Krul, Onel Hernández and Moritz Leitner, but it has been star striker Teemu Pukki that the four-year-old has taken a real shine to.

Mrs Drewery said: “He's the biggest fan I know. We're always playing Norwich songs in the house and he'll go out into the garden pretending to be one of the players.”

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery, centre, with his family, mum and dad, Katie and Joe, and his brothers, Jake, two, and Riley, five months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFour-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery, centre, with his family, mum and dad, Katie and Joe, and his brothers, Jake, two, and Riley, five months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“When I saw the picture of Oscar in the paper I couldn't believe it. All our friends and family have been desperate to get a copy.”

Oscar said he is looking forward to city clinching promotion so he can watch his two favourite Premier League players – Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford – in action at Carrow Road.

The four-year-old has a special 'I love Pukki' sign which he will be taking to tonight's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Mr Drewery and his son will be roaring the Canaries on from their usual seats in the South stand tonight as City look to seal promotion back to the top flight of English football.

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Police officers carry out high visibility patrols in north Norwich

More than a dozen police officers carried out high visibility patrols in north Norwich in response to reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Photo: Luke Powell

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Why moving to Cromer is a ‘dream come true’ for BBC Look East weather girl

Look East weather presenter Alex Dolan and her dog, Hazel in her new home of Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

REVEALED: Royal VIP confirmed for this summer’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Royal Norfolk Show will welcome a royal president in 2019. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Destiny beckons for centurion Farke

Daniel Farke takes charge of his 100th game as Norwich City boss Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists