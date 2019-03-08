Meet the Norwich City-mad four-year-old who could be the club's biggest fan

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Take a look around young Oscar Drewery’s bedroom and you’ll see his Norwich City shirts, a Teemu Pukki poster, a Canaries duvet cover and four walls painted yellow and green.

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at home in Gorleston with his framed picture of himself on the front of the Pink'Un. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery at home in Gorleston with his framed picture of himself on the front of the Pink'Un. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Following City's 2-2 draw with Reading last Wednesday, the four-year-old superfan was pictured on the front of Saturday's Pink Un being lifted in the air by his dad, Joe.

The pair have been visiting Carrow Road since Oscar was a year old, and have loved every minute of this season's promotion push.

Mr Drewery has described his son as 'football mad'.

“He loves Norwich City and has been coming to the games with me for a number of years now,” he said.

Football mad four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery playing in the garden at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Football mad four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery playing in the garden at his home in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“When I brought him to his first game I thought it might be a struggle, but he really enjoyed it and he doesn't want to miss a game now.”

Oscar's mum Katie said the first thing he does when he gets home from school is run upstairs to get changed into one of his four Norwich City shirts.

His favourite players include goalkeeper Tim Krul, Onel Hernández and Moritz Leitner, but it has been star striker Teemu Pukki that the four-year-old has taken a real shine to.

Mrs Drewery said: “He's the biggest fan I know. We're always playing Norwich songs in the house and he'll go out into the garden pretending to be one of the players.”

Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery, centre, with his family, mum and dad, Katie and Joe, and his brothers, Jake, two, and Riley, five months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Four-year-old Norwich City super fan Oscar Drewery, centre, with his family, mum and dad, Katie and Joe, and his brothers, Jake, two, and Riley, five months. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“When I saw the picture of Oscar in the paper I couldn't believe it. All our friends and family have been desperate to get a copy.”

Oscar said he is looking forward to city clinching promotion so he can watch his two favourite Premier League players – Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford – in action at Carrow Road.

The four-year-old has a special 'I love Pukki' sign which he will be taking to tonight's game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Mr Drewery and his son will be roaring the Canaries on from their usual seats in the South stand tonight as City look to seal promotion back to the top flight of English football.