Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

‘Mind the gap’ - ex-Norwich City midfielder James Maddison trolls teammate over promotion battle

PUBLISHED: 09:11 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 01 April 2019

Ex-City star James Maddison (right), at the Riverside Stadium last season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ex-City star James Maddison (right), at the Riverside Stadium last season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ex-Norwich City midfielder James Maddison teased Leicester teammate Harry Maguire over their former club’s promotion battle.

Maddison posted a screenshot of the Championship table on Twitter to the former Sheffield United defender after his club lost to Bristol City over the weekend.

The Blades are now seven points behind the Canaries following their 3-2 home defeat on Saturday.

Maddison wrote: “Think that’s 7 points now big guy.” He also wrote “mind the gap” over the screenshot of the league table.

It comes as the pair made a bet earlier this year on who would finish higher in the Championship.

Maddison posted a screenshot of the Championship table on Twitter to the former Sheffield United defender after his club lost to Bristol City. Photo: James MaddisonMaddison posted a screenshot of the Championship table on Twitter to the former Sheffield United defender after his club lost to Bristol City. Photo: James Maddison

Maddison, who left Carrow Road in the summer, challenged Maguire to a £1,000 bet which would see him donate the money to charity if City finished above Sheffield.

Sheffield-born defender Maguire played almost 160 games for the Blades in a career which took him to Hull and Wigan before he established himself as an England international at the King Power Stadium.

Most Read

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City’s victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City’s victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City’s victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists