‘Mind the gap’ - ex-Norwich City midfielder James Maddison trolls teammate over promotion battle
PUBLISHED: 09:11 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 01 April 2019
Ex-Norwich City midfielder James Maddison teased Leicester teammate Harry Maguire over their former club’s promotion battle.
Maddison posted a screenshot of the Championship table on Twitter to the former Sheffield United defender after his club lost to Bristol City over the weekend.
The Blades are now seven points behind the Canaries following their 3-2 home defeat on Saturday.
Maddison wrote: “Think that’s 7 points now big guy.” He also wrote “mind the gap” over the screenshot of the league table.
It comes as the pair made a bet earlier this year on who would finish higher in the Championship.
Maddison, who left Carrow Road in the summer, challenged Maguire to a £1,000 bet which would see him donate the money to charity if City finished above Sheffield.
Sheffield-born defender Maguire played almost 160 games for the Blades in a career which took him to Hull and Wigan before he established himself as an England international at the King Power Stadium.