Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Former City winger could be reunited with Lambert at Ipswich – but Wigan are also keen

PUBLISHED: 09:50 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 09 January 2019

Anthony Pilkington played under Paul Lambert for a season at Norwich City Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Anthony Pilkington played under Paul Lambert for a season at Norwich City Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Archant

Paul Lambert is reportedly keen on a reunion with his former Norwich City player Anthony Pilkington, as he scrambles to try and get Ipswich Town out of relegation trouble.

Anthony Pilkington has not featured at all at Cardiff this season Picture: Simon Galloway/PAAnthony Pilkington has not featured at all at Cardiff this season Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

The Tractor Boys have signed Huddersfield forward Collin Quaner on loan for the rest of the season and the East Anglian Daily Times report that Pilkington is Lambert’s next target.

However, it’s thought that would have to be a permanent deal for the 30-year-old winger, whose contract with Premier League side Cardiff is due to expire this summer.

That’s due to a limit of five loan players being named in a matchday squad, with 27-year-old German attacker Quaner joining two other loan signings so far this month, young Leicester left-back Callum Elder and Hull striker Will Keane.

With Everton defender Matthew Pennington and Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah already on the books at Portman Road, former Canaries boss Lambert would have to leave a loanee out of his matchday squads each game, were Pilkington to sign on loan.

Suffolk newspaper the EADT report that talks have reached an ‘advanced stage’ with Town looking to take over his Cardiff contract for the rest of the season.

Wigan are also in the mix though, which would allow the player to return to his native Lancashire, with the Latics in a much stronger position to avoid relegation as well.

Norwich paid around £2million for Pilkington in 2011 after promotion to the top flight after he’d impressed in League One for Huddersfield, and he made the step up to the Premier League impressively.

Eight goals in 30 league games was an important contribution to Lambert steering City to 12th in the top flight, before leaving for Aston Villa in the summer of 2012.

Pilkington continued to play an important role under Chris Hughton and scored five in 30 Premier League games in 2012-13 as the Canaries finished 11th in the top flight – including a headed winner against Manchester United at Carrow Road.

However, injuries meant he played a limited role as City slipped to relegation in 2013-14, scoring once in 15 games, and he was sold to Cardiff for around £1.25m in August 2014.

The Republic of Ireland international has since made over 100 appearances for the Bluebirds but has continued to be hindered by injuries and played a bit-part role in promotion last season.

After not featuring at all for Neil Warnock’s team during the current campaign, it seems he could now be reunited with Lambert at Ipswich, who sit bottom of the table and 10 points adrift of safety with 20 games remaining.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver on the run after fleeing crash

Emergency services were called to a crash in Bury Road, Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Caffé Nero in Norwich given one star hygiene rating

Caffé Nero in Norwich, on Gentleman's Walk. Photo: Bill Smith

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

WATCH: Video shows dramatic depths of north Norfolk floods in Walcott

Harry Spencer's video captured the extent of the floods in Walcott. Photo: Harry Spencer

Flood warning removed for River Waveney

The Environment Agency has removed a flood warning for the River Waveney. Picture: Samantha Stannard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists