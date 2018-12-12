Search

Former City skipper hopeful charity game could also be ‘amazing’ promotion celebration

12 December, 2018 - 14:16
Russell Martin trained and played for City's U23s during pre-season in Germany before mutually agreeing to end his contract Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Russell Martin trained and played for City's U23s during pre-season in Germany before mutually agreeing to end his contract Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Russell Martin thinks Norwich City are strong enough to remain in the Championship promotion race for the rest of this season.

The former Canaries captain was back at Carrow Road this week to announce a celebration match featuring City legends, to mark his and Wes Hoolahan’s long service, as well as raise charity funds.

That has been arranged for Monday, May 6, the day after City’s final game of the season at Aston Villa, creating the possibility of an almighty promotion party – should Daniel Farke’s current league leaders manage to last the pace.

“Hopefully it’s a big party for everyone, it continues the celebrations and gives people the chance to come to Carrow Road and celebrate – that’s the plan, it would be a bonus for everyone,” Martin said.

“It would be amazing and with the team doing as well as they are now I don’t see any reason why that can’t happen. But fingers crossed it’s a continued celebration of the day before.”

MORE: Former skipper thrilled to share special Canaries return with Hoolahan

Both are still playing though, with Hoolahan at West Brom until January and Martin player-coach at League One side Walsall, playing regularly and helping seal a 1-0 win at Sunderland on Tuesday to earn an FA Cup third round tie at Bolton.

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodRussell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Martin trained and played with City’s U23s during pre-season before mutually agreeing to end his contract early, and had been encouraged by what he’d seen at Colney before his exit.

“The recruitment has been really good, I don’t think there was ever any question of the strength of the squad,” the 32-year-old said.

“It was just them coming together and keeping everyone fit and things like that, and they’ve found a way that works.

“You could see the young lads were going to play a big part this year, and I was hoping they would, especially Max (Aarons). I thought he was ready. Obviously Jamal (Lewis) played last year so we knew he was going to play a big part this season.

“Toddy (Cantwell) has finally come of age a bit, which is great, his loan spell was superb for him last year, you could tell. So I’m pleased for the young boys with how it’s going and the impact they’ve had, maybe I didn’t see them being used so early, but I’m glad they have and have been successful.”

Topic Tags:

Live

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 on all things Norwich City

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

ian clarke
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Michael Bailey
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

