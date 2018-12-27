Search

Forest boss happy with point against ‘one of the best teams in the league’ after dramatic draw at Norwich

27 December, 2018 - 10:36
Nottingham Forest thought they had the three points in the bag after Matty Cash put them 3-0 up at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka was still pleased to take a point against Norwich City, despite seeing his side throw away a 3-0 lead.

Onel Hernandez’s dramatic injury-time double completed a memorable Boxing Day comeback at Carrow Road but Karanka admitted the Canaries had earned the draw – with post-match statistics showing City had 27 shots at goal.

“I think it was a typical Championship game. They showed that it is not a coincidence that they are at the top of the table,” Forest’s boss said.

“They had a lot of chances and I have to take the good things from the game, because the players are aware of the bad things that we need to improve.

“The good things are that we were at least as good as them, winning 3-0 and if everybody had asked if we would have taken a point before the game, we would have said yes.

“It is one point and it is true, we were winning 3-0 but you cannot forget that it is against one of the best teams in the league.”

Allowing the lead to slip means the play-off chasers are now four games without a win, slipping to 10th but still only three points outside the play-offs, with Karanka pointing to City’s patience with Daniel Farke as an example of what can be achieved.

“I do not care. I can only focus on the game and on the players. We have to keep working together, because I think we are working in a good way,” he added, speaking to the Nottingham Post.

“When I arrived last year, the situation was completely different. I think it is good for me to play against a team like Norwich, because I think it is a good example.

“I look at the points and we are three points below (the top six) and I have a clear idea about that.

“Norwich are a good example, because they have been working together for a year-and-a-half.

“They did not get to the play-offs last season, but they kept their confidence in their manager and their players and they are in a good position now.

“It is not a coincidence when you have been working for a year-and-a-half.”

