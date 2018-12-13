Search

Advanced search

Norwich City players ... but not as you know them!

13 December, 2018 - 15:05
Ready for a night on the town!

Ready for a night on the town!

Archant

It’s that time of the year, when everyone gets on their glad rags for the staff Christmas party... including Norwich City players.

These two likely lads are virtually unrecognisable as they head out dressed as Lily Savage and Braveheart.

To save you guessing, the one on the right is Neil Emblen... and the one of the left is none other than goal-scoring legend and Pink Un columnist Iwan Roberts!

“I think I looked more like Robbie in all honesty,Recalled the Big Man in his latest column. “Long gold dress, big boa around my neck, somehow I found some size 9 high heels I squeezed my feet into which made me look about 7ft, the blondest, well more yellow, wig and of course a pair of stockings that barely came over my knees, I looked a proper state!”

If you want to read more of Iwan’s Christmas party thoughts, his column is in the EDP and Norwich Evening News on Fridays or on the new Pink Un app at https://thepinkun.disciplemedia.com/posts/260.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Geminid meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

The Geminid meteor shower will be most visible over Norfolk on December 13. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Video Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Opening date revealed for Cosy Club Norwich in former NatWest building

Apple Tart Credit: Cosy Club

Two drivers charged with seven offences in one night

Two men have been arrested for driving offences. Picture: Denise Bradley

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Paddy Davitt: To renew or not to renew. A City fan’s personal story

Onel Hernandez is a player who gets Norwich City fans off their seats Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 on all things Norwich City

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

ian clarke
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Scotland international could bolster City U23s during Wolfsburg clash

Kenny McLean could make his return from injury as Norwich City U23s take on Wolfsburg Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I want to score past him’ – Finland team-mate is next focus for City’s top scorer

Teemu Pukki of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Opinion Paddy Davitt: To renew or not to renew. A City fan’s personal story

Onel Hernandez is a player who gets Norwich City fans off their seats Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Late winner from Barkarson earns FA Youth Cup win for City U18s

Atli Barkarson scored the winner for Norwich City u18s at Port Vale Picture: Sonya Duncan
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists