WATCH: Norwich City star Teemu Pukki banging in goals as a youngster

PUBLISHED: 15:03 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 27 January 2020

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City fans are getting rare insight into the life of star striker Teemu Pukki as a young player.

In a video which has been released by the Kotka tourist board, Pukki's home town, and including footage of him as a child, he speaks about growing up there and the impact that had on him.

"In the winter I'd be in Ruonala hall and I'd never have been able to get there myself, my dad drove me. My mother played a big role as well, she came with me to Seville when I moved there for a year, and I would never have dared to do it without her."

Pukki spent 18 months at Sevilla, but made only one first team appearance before heading back to Finland with capital club HJK Helsinki.

We've become accustomed to seeing Pukki banging the goals in for Norwich, including 11 in the Premier league already this season.

But this video contains a young Pukki slotting them home for his first side, Hovinsaaren Palloseura.

"At that age the enthusiasm you get from scoring goals might even feel better than now, as an attacker, it's what you do, experience that feeling."

Pukki said he is also keen to present his own children the same chances he had, "What ever my kids want to do, just like my parents, I'll support them and give them every opportunity to do whatever they want to do."

Finland's third highest goal scorer offered some words of support to the residents of his home town, "Everything is available for you, if you are ready to work for it, nothing comes to you for free, you need to work for yourself.

"Focus on what you want to do and never give up, even if you feel like it, just keep trying."

