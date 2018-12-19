Search

Advanced search

‘We know how close the league is’ – Farke wants added festive focus from Canaries

19 December, 2018 - 06:30
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke takes his in-form team to Blackburn on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke takes his in-form team to Blackburn on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Head coach Daniel Farke is under no illusions about how difficult it will be for Norwich City to turn promotion potential into reality.

The Canaries have been sitting pretty in the Championship top two for the last six weeks, thanks to a superb run of form which has brought 12 wins and just one defeat in the last 17 league games.

Much of that time was spent top of the tree but Leeds reclaimed the lead at the weekend, when Farke’s team drew 2-2 at Bristol City, but the gap to third place remains at five points.

“When the press or the family are praising the lads don’t think you have already reached something. Stay hungry. A topic we mention a lot,” City’s chief said.

“Our fans are totally allowed to fly. You play football for the fans. They had some tough years in the middle of the table. They are allowed to dream.

“No one has to be concerned about my players or coaching staff. We know how close the league is. At the start of the season a realistic ambition is not where we are now.

“We have sold more players than any other club at this level, and money always helps, but we find a different way. There are bigger names in this league but we said even at the beginning of the season we wanted to improve our performances and to be better than last season.

“Look at the last line-up, Max Aarons, 18, Jamal Lewis, 20, Ben Godfrey, 20, all from our academy. If one is carried away you can be sure I am the one responsible to make sure they don’t.”

Saturday’s game at Blackburn begins a hectic spell of four games in just 11 days – rather different to Farke’s homeland Germany, where teams in Bundesliga II have two games remaining before a one-month winter break begins, with no Boxing Day matches.

“We are a bit lazy in Germany!” the former Borussia Dortmund II boss joked. “We need the winter break, two weeks of food and quality time with the family.

“Last year I got the feeling how busy it is here. Our Christmas celebrations in Germany start a day earlier on the 24th, then the 25th and on Boxing Day you are then tempted to watch the football from England. You are looking forward to some football.

“The same for me. Football is not boring or hard work. I am looking forward to watching my team playing over the festive period.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Bricks and rubble on roundabout near London Colney

The Bell roundabout in London Colney. Photo: Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

‘I blame care home for my mother’s death’ - Daughter of woman who died of hypothermia and pneumonia speaks out

Doreen Osborne was found in “a severely hypothermic state” after her home had been without central heating for three weeks as temperatures plunged below freezing. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists