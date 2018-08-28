Search

‘I would prefer a boring 2-0 win. All our games are crazy’ - Farke savours another salvage mission in 1-1 West Brom stalemate

PUBLISHED: 18:22 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 12 January 2019

Jordan Rhodes is congratulated by his team mates after earning Norwich City a point at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke admitted City’s latest Championship comeback should surprise no one after substitute Jordan Rhodes struck with his first touch to earn a battling 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Rhodes guided home fellow sub Kenny McLean’s whipped cross to spark celebrations in front of the large travelling support after Dwight Gayle had nudged Albion in front in the opening period.

Farke’s double change paid immediate dividends but the City head coach saluted his players after making it one defeat in 15.

“You can have an idea as a head coach to change the system but it is up to the players,” he said. “Big compliments to Kenny McLean, who was injured for five months and adds this assist. His first try was a bit poor but he got a second chance and the perfect delivery.

“Then you have Jordan Rhodes to make that move and I am so happy to have him. For me, one of the best strikers in the whole league in the box and to be there on the first post. It paid off to change the system and the players.

“I have mentioned this before but it doesn’t matter if you get 90 minutes, nine minutes or nine seconds. Just do you best for the team.

“What is it about the last 10 minutes? I don’t know but in this game after the equaliser we had several mistakes. We know we are capable of being there with late goals to turn games. There is a brilliant atmosphere in this group.

“I would say we have this never-say-die mentality and that is one of our biggest strengths. I would prefer a boring 2-0 win. All our games our crazy.

“We have such a young back four. Christoph Zimmermann is 26 today and playing only his second season at this level and he is our most experienced defender in this game. We have some young players who are bit wild but they never give in.

“I always feel we can come back. I trust my lads. We have so many threats on the pitch and we can turn a game in one or two minutes.”

