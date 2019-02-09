Video

Flame-grilled City need to keep cool for Farke

Teemu Pukki struck his 18th league goal of the season at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke was at his poetic best to assess Norwich City’s task against Ipswich Town tomorrow - play with a flame in our heart but stay cool in the head.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Farke knows a Paul Lambert side will be desperate to knock the title-chasing Canaries out of their stride and seal a first derby win since April 2009.

Buoyant City moved top of the Championship, after beating Leeds, but Farke is warning they will need to hit the same levels to spoil Lambert’s latest Carrow Road reunion.

“They will try everything and 100pc try to annoy us and break our rhythm. We have to be prepared for that,” said Farke. “You need to handle this intensity, this aggressiveness and a highly motivated opponent.

“We need the same level but to be cool enough in the head to bring our topics and dominate the game with our passing quality. We play with a flame in the heart but coolness in the head.

“For Ipswich a big chance, maybe their last chance, to change the mood. Maybe you could almost say like a cup game for them, one chance to change the whole mood and spirit of their club. A derby is always a game you judge without regarding the table. They know we are in a good shape and we are the favourites but the table does not count. They are full of passion and emotion and you can never predict these games. Of course we are greedy to be successful.”

Farke is less interested in maintaining City’s derby superiority over the past decade than building on a superb win at Elland Road.

“Each derby has its own story and if we are honest there were a few occasions in the last 10 years when we didn’t play against each other because we were in the Premier League,” he said.

“For that, it was easy to stay unbeaten. Each game is complicated. We want to continue this decade but Ipswich will want a different outcome. I am pretty pleased what we have brought on the training pitch (this week) but it is never a guarantee. I got the feeling last week the focus on Leeds increased from day to day, in terms of the intensity. I have a really good feeling this week.

“Maybe after that result you can be a bit too self confident or relaxed but it helps that this is not a normal game. This is a special game. It is important we play our game and stick to our plan.”