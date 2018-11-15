Farke says relax, as speculation surfaces following City’s fine form

Teemu Pukki has been the main man for Norwich City since signing on a free transfer from Brondby this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City must get used to other clubs being interested in their key men if they want to continue being successful this season, head coach Daniel Farke has admitted.

In recent days media reports in Turkey have suggested Galatasaray are monitoring the superb form of 10-goal striker Teemu Pukki and national newspaper the Telegraph have claimed Premier League side Southampton are considering making an approach for sporting director Stuart Webber.

With the Canaries sitting top of the Championship, after nine wins from their last 11 league games, Farke is not worried about the speculation as he presses on with warm weather training in Florida.

“I’m really pretty relaxed because that always happens in football, I’ve been working in the game since the age of 18 and it’s always the same,” the German said, speaking from City’s base in Tampa.

“When you have a period when you are successful and things are looking good in games, it’s always that players, coaches or staff are in the spotlight and there are rumours or speculation that perhaps some other clubs look and think they are doing a good job.

“To be honest it’s a situation we wanted, we wanted to be successful, to be there with good performances.

“So other clubs could look at our players and think they are a good fit for their situation but I’m pretty relaxed, all the contracts are signed on long terms.

Norwich City's players arriving at Tampa International Airport Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay Norwich City's players arriving at Tampa International Airport Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay

“It’s quite normal, I’m not concerned, it’s more of a good sign to be honest.”

After recovering from their long nine-hour flight to the US with some downtime on Tuesday – including tours of the homes of American football team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ice hockey franchise the Tampa Bay Lightning – full training began with a “pretty tough session” yesterday.

“Tuesday was more for the players to have time off and the staff, we used the first day to visit the Buccaneers and the ice hockey stadium,” Farke continued.

“It’s good to get some new influences and experiences from other sports teams.

“We had several meetings, for example with the analysis group to plan some things, so a more relaxed day for the staff and players but it was quite nice.”

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, right, speaks to David Freezer in Florida Picture: Norwich City FC Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, right, speaks to David Freezer in Florida Picture: Norwich City FC