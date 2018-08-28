Search

Swashbuckling Norwich City get Daniel Farke’s vote after a 3-1 Rotherham fightback

PUBLISHED: 20:02 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:02 01 December 2018

Daniel Farke celebrates with the home fans after a 3-1 win Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke celebrates with the home fans after a 3-1 win Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke hailed Norwich City’s ‘Three Musketeers’ who inspired a 3-1 comeback win over Rotherham United to return to the top of the Championship.

Todd Cantwell opened his senior account for the Canaries before teeing up Max Aarons for a first league goal, but Farke was also keen to include the contribution of Jamal Lewis in another stirring Carrow Road victory.

Teemu Pukki added the polish after Richie Towell had put Paul Warne’s side in front.

“It was good to have Todd back and fully fit. It is important not only to be there with good performances but that you add some end product,” said Farke. “That is what he did with a beautiful goal and brilliant assist. Also for Max Aarons, a sign of quality that in this right back position you are not only able to close your wing but to assist and score goals. He did that at Cardiff and this was a crucial goal.

“It was not 6-1. It was an important point. Jamal Lewis also played a key role in tactical terms and what we wanted to do.

“Unbelievable how many chances we missed. Teemu could have already won the prize for the best goalscorer in the league this season in this one game. So many chances. “Rotherham were full of confidence, they had nothing to lose. They concentrated on defending their goal but they had set pieces and counter actions. After conceding the goal, which was avoidable, it was even more difficult.

“We needed 10 or 15 minutes to come back into the game but for the last 65 minutes we were brilliant. A well-deserved win.”

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Opinion ‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

David Freezer
Norwich City academy products Max Aarons, right, and Todd Cantwell celebrate taking the lead against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Freezer: Trybull or Vrancic need to fill the Leitner shaped hole to keep City on track

David Freezer
There was a Moritz Leitner shaped hole in Norwich City's team at Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s ‘mojo’ may be key to Timm Klose’s future

Robin Sainty
A word in your ear ...Timm Klose and Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Band of Brothers who play strictly to their strengths

Chris Lakey
How Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring Picture: PA

