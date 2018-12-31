Search

Advanced search

‘He’s not only a great player but a great character’ – Farke full of praise for in-form Canaries star

31 December, 2018 - 18:00
City's star striker Teemu Pukki scored twice against Derby but cut a frustrated figure after a 4-3 defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City's star striker Teemu Pukki scored twice against Derby but cut a frustrated figure after a 4-3 defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki’s team spirit has made Norwich City’s in-form top scorer even more valuable to head coach Daniel Farke.

The Finland international’s brace against Derby finished his superb 2018 on 32 goals from 53 games for club and country, having started well with Brondby and continued in style with the Canaries.

His 16 goals in 24 games have made the free transfer a huge success at City but his reaction to the 4-3 loss to the Rams, despite scoring twice, delighted Farke.

“To score really consistently over 12 months is a sign of quality. All respect and big compliments for this,” City’s boss said ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Brentford. “Sometimes it is easy for a striker to score in a 6-0 with three goals or whatever, but he is there with crucial goals.

“This consistency in delivering really important goals is outstanding – but also he is really a team player and he thinks more about the team than himself.

“So for example, after the last game he scored two goals and he could be celebrated in the press as a hero, but he was afterwards in the dressing room pretty down, I had to give him some support, because he was more or less crucial for the two set-piece goals that Derby scored.

“He was disappointed because he was there with small mistakes before they scored and this brought them back into the game.

“That says a lot about his character and his attitude. His quality, we don’t have to speak about this, but as a striker to think more about the team than his personal statistics is outstanding.

“We are all unbelievably happy that we have him in the team because he’s not only a great player but a great character.”

Farke was also pleased with Ben Godfrey’s efforts as left-back cover for the injured Jamal Lewis.

“Offensively, for our possession game, he scored a goal and in general nearly a perfect performance,” he continued.

“When we conceded the third goal he had the chance to repair the loss of the ball, so his behaviour to drop back a bit earlier – not a mistake, not at all – but he had the chance to repair this mistake for us.

“If he had managed to do this I would have said his performance was world class. So it was just a really good performance and I was really pleased with how he handled it.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Pensioners’ ‘sex’ shock at seafront Sidmouth attraction

Quite the exhibition: Sidmouth's glass-fronted exhibition centre

Could you give this old Jack Russell a forever home?

ARC staff with Alfie the jack russell. Ref shs 49 18TI 6354. Picture: Terry Ife

Person who went over top of Sidmouth cliff is rescued and taken to hospital

X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife

Record number take the plunge at Sidmouth

Sidmouth Boxing Day swim. Ref shs 52 18TI 7601. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after crash shuts A140

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

A140 closed in both directions after two car crash

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Council criticised over 150pc price increase for New Year’s Day parking

The Runton Road car park sign in Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists