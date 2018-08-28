Search

Tampa Tour: Farke explains warm weather City squad absentees – with good news for recovering duo

PUBLISHED: 19:52 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:56 14 November 2018

Carlton Morris, front, has stepped up his injury rehab during Norwich City's warm weather break in Florida

Carlton Morris, front, has stepped up his injury rehab during Norwich City's warm weather break in Florida Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay

Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay

There is light at the end of the tunnel for two of Norwich City’s long-term injury victims, as the Championship leaders get stuck into their warm weather training in Florida.

Canaries players Matt Jarvis, right, and Mo Leitner, left, weren't quite sure what to make of their welcome to Tampa, after a flight of more than nine hours

Carlton Morris has started adding ball work to his rehabilitation from the knee ligament injury suffered at Wembley while on loan at Shrewsbury in May, with the 22-year-old striker potentially able to target game time in January.

Veteran winger Matt Jarvis has also flown to Tampa as part of City’s squad after his knee and ankle problems and is in full training, with a potential return to under-23 football in the coming weeks.

“We used Tuesday for the players who are not able to join us in the team training, so they were at the stadium for individual training,” head coach Daniel Farke said, with City training at the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the Al Lang Stadium.

“Carlton looks good so far, he’s back on the pitch, a lot of running stuff, he still has to work a bit on his change of direction.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, left, speaks to Visit Tampa Bay's chief marketing officer Patrick Harrison after the team's arrival at Tampa International Airport Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa BayNorwich City head coach Daniel Farke, left, speaks to Visit Tampa Bay's chief marketing officer Patrick Harrison after the team's arrival at Tampa International Airport Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay

“Right now it is still the early stages that he works a bit more with the ball but in a good way. It will last a few more weeks but he looks pretty good.

“I guess he will probably be back in January and can start again then with an under-23 games because he was out for such a long time. Perhaps it goes even quicker but I think he will be back in January.”

Former West Ham and Wolves attacker Jarvis, 32, hasn’t played for the first team since May 2016 and limped off just 20 minutes into an attempted comeback with the U23s in March.

“We will try that he joins us in team training here, in a calmed down atmosphere with just a small group,” Farke added of Jarvis, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, right, speaks to David Freezer in Florida Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City head coach Daniel Farke, right, speaks to David Freezer in Florida Picture: Norwich City FC

“I’m pretty confident that he can handle the load this week, he looks pretty sharp. It will be an important step for him, it’s also good to have him back.”

Alex Tettey and Ivo Pinto did not travel and are training at Colney as both player’s wives gave birth in recent months. Todd Cantwell also stayed at home after missing three games because of a hamstring injury. The midfielder stepped up his comeback with the under-23s on Wednesday night but Ben Marshall had to pull out of the game with a minor fitness issue.

Louis Thompson is in Tampa but is only in light training as he makes his way back from shoulder surgery, which is likely to keep him out until the new year. Fellow midfielder Kenny McLean has missed out on the trip to the US but is due to begin full training after the current international break, following ankle surgery.

Out-of-favour striker Nelson Oliveira also remained at home and was again not involved for the U23s, as a January exit continues to look likely.

Visit Tampa BayVisit Tampa Bay

