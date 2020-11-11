Search

Advanced search

City duo nominated for awards

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 November 2020

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and Tim Krul are up for Championship awards. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and Tim Krul are up for Championship awards. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award for October, with goalkeeper Tim Krul nominated for Player of the Month.

City’s boss oversaw a productive month which has seen them soar to third in the table after a run of seven games unbeaten. The Canaries have picked up 13 points across the month.

October started with a 1-0 defeat to Derby County courtesy of a stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick. City dominated much of the game but the late sucker-punch left them licking their wounds over the forthcoming international break.

Despite the chaos over Adam Idah’s coronavirus and players returning from international duty late, the Canaries ground out a 2-1 victory over Rotherham United to kick-start a seven-match unbeaten run.

Numerous wins contained late winners, namely from Mario Vrancic in the cases of victories over Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers. Others were more dominant, including their impressive 3-1 win over Bristol City on the final day of the month.

Daniel Farke and his management team have overseen a productive month for City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdDaniel Farke and his management team have overseen a productive month for City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael and Reading manager Veljko Paunovic are also up for the award with the winner being announced on Friday.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Krul’s nomination for the Player of the Month award comes after some wonderful saves that kept City in matches in order to make those magical late moments count.

The shot-stopper has also returned to the international picture with Holland five years after suffering a major knee injury that threatened his career. It was revived with the Canaries and he has picked up this season where he left off the last, in brilliant form.

Tim Krul's heroics this month has seen him nominated for Player of the Month. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTim Krul's heroics this month has seen him nominated for Player of the Month. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

His experience has been commanding at the back whilst a string of impressive saves ensured City emerged victorious from a crunch encounter against in-form Swansea City.

Krul is nearing 100 appearances for the club and is adored by the fans. Farke will be hoping his good form can continue in the weeks ahead.

The Dutch international is the only goalkeeper to be nominated for the award with Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Reading’s Lucas Joao having also been nominated.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Chefs reopen historic pub to sell takeaway chicken

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman who are opening up The Chick Inn at Micawber's in Norwich;s Pottergate. Pic: Andy Newman Associates

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Become a supporter

This newspaper company has followed Norwich City through good times and bad. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce in depth coverage that makes a measurable difference to our community. OTBC

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

New Agriculture Act is a ‘landmark moment’ for post-Brexit farming

The government's Agriculture Act has become law, marking a 'landmark moment' for farming says the National Farmers' Union (NFU). Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New house plant business blooming thanks to Instagram giveaway fame

Ali Hunt (pictured) among the plants he is shipping across the UK from Eaton. Picture: Ali Hunt

Brownies get around pandemic rules with ‘virtual sleepover’

Millie, 10, and Izzy, 8, Lusted were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group

‘They have been incredible’ - Impact of Covid on young people revealed

Sapientia Education Trust has told pupils to wear face masks in class at six of its secondary schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: PA Images