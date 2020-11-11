City duo nominated for awards

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award for October, with goalkeeper Tim Krul nominated for Player of the Month.

City’s boss oversaw a productive month which has seen them soar to third in the table after a run of seven games unbeaten. The Canaries have picked up 13 points across the month.

October started with a 1-0 defeat to Derby County courtesy of a stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick. City dominated much of the game but the late sucker-punch left them licking their wounds over the forthcoming international break.

Despite the chaos over Adam Idah’s coronavirus and players returning from international duty late, the Canaries ground out a 2-1 victory over Rotherham United to kick-start a seven-match unbeaten run.

Numerous wins contained late winners, namely from Mario Vrancic in the cases of victories over Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers. Others were more dominant, including their impressive 3-1 win over Bristol City on the final day of the month.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael and Reading manager Veljko Paunovic are also up for the award with the winner being announced on Friday.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Krul’s nomination for the Player of the Month award comes after some wonderful saves that kept City in matches in order to make those magical late moments count.

The shot-stopper has also returned to the international picture with Holland five years after suffering a major knee injury that threatened his career. It was revived with the Canaries and he has picked up this season where he left off the last, in brilliant form.

His experience has been commanding at the back whilst a string of impressive saves ensured City emerged victorious from a crunch encounter against in-form Swansea City.

Krul is nearing 100 appearances for the club and is adored by the fans. Farke will be hoping his good form can continue in the weeks ahead.

The Dutch international is the only goalkeeper to be nominated for the award with Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Reading’s Lucas Joao having also been nominated.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.