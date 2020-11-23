Search

Fans set to return to sporting venues next month

23 November, 2020 - 15:46
Could fans be set to return to Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Could fans be set to return to Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Crowds of 4,000 could return to sporting venues in low-risk areas from next month, according to reports.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce fans will be allowed back in from December 3 in low risk areas.

Under the new system outdoor stadiums in tier one areas could welcome back a maximum of 4,000 spectators with bigger indoor venues allowed 1,000.

Outside venues in tier two areas will be restricted to 2,000 fans whilst the 1,000 limit to indoor venues will remain.

A ‘drive-in only’ rule will apply to tier three areas, effectively ruling out spectators at football or rugby matches.

What areas are in what tier is expected to be announced on Thursday but Norfolk was in the lowest tier when the country went into a second lockdown.

If the county is placed in that tier again then fans could potentially return to Carrow Road for their home Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, December 5.

The Canaries were part of a pilot scheme in September when 1,000 fans attended their 2-2 draw against Preston North End and the club have made it clear how keen they are to see fans back at Carrow Road.

