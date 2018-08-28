Search

‘Keep writing us off, keep on underestimating us!’ – Fans hail Canaries’ character after fightback at West Brom

PUBLISHED: 18:29 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:19 12 January 2019

There were over 2,700 travelling fans supporting the Canaries at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City fans are hailing the spirit of Daniel Farke’s squad after a late Jordan Rhodes goal earned a hard fought 1-1 draw away to promotion rivals West Brom.











The Canaries had deservedly trailed 1-0 at the break after a 12th minute goal from Dwight Gayle and needed two fine Tim Krul saves to keep them in the game early in the second half.

Head coach Daniel Farke’s double substitution in the 81st minute did the trick though, with Kenny McLean and Jordan Rhodes coming on and combining for the equaliser, with Rhodes scoring his sixth Championship goal of the campaign.

The fightback was enjoyed by over 2,700 Canaries supporters at The Hawthorns – but needed another vital stop from Krul in injury-time to make sure of the draw.

It extended an unbeaten away league run to 12 matches for Daniel Farke’s team but wasn’t enough to retain second place in the table, with Sheffield United’s 1-0 home win over QPR enough to move the Blades up to second on goal difference.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below














