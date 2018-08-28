Opinion

‘Farke is living rent free in Lambert’s head. Unbelievable’ – Norwich fans relish more derby day dominance over Ipswich

The Snake Pit helped paint Carrow Road yellow and green Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans are making no attempt to hide their delight following this afternoon’s 3-0 victory over arch rivals Ipswich Town, which included former Canaries boss Paul Lambert getting being shown a red card.

Onel Hernandez had sparked the action by opening the scoring within 90 seconds of kick-off but the Tractor Boys made Daniel Farke’s high-flying team work hard to reclaim top spot in the Championship table.

It all kicked off just before half-time though after a poor Jon Nolan tackle on Max Aarons, with a brawl involving players and coaches in front of the dugouts, resulting in Lambert being sent to the stands and City’s head of performance Chris Domogalla also being shown a red card.

The Canaries were looking nervy as the rock-bottom Blues desperately pushed forward knowing they needed a win, only for Emi Buendia to twice tee up top scorer Teemu Pukki to finish the job in the 65th and 80th minute.

The victory extended Norwich’s dominance of the East Anglian derby to 12 matches, stretching back to November 2010, and also moved Farke’s side back to the top of the Championship table, five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United.

