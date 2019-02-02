Search

‘Revie, Lorimer, Gray, Bremner, your boys took one helluva beating!’ – Canaries fans revel in triumph at Leeds

02 February, 2019 - 20:39
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City supporters cannot contain their glee after a season-defining performance sent Daniel Farke’s team back to the top of the Championship, after a 3-1 win away to title rivals Leeds.











The Canaries’ triumph at a sold-out Elland Road, in front of the Sky Sports cameras, reclaimed top spot from the hosts for the first time in almost two months, thanks to a better goal-difference.

It also extended a marvellous run of league form to just one defeat in 18 league matches – and still unbeaten in the Championship in 2019.

Beyond that the success also set a new club record, going a 13th consecutive away league match without defeat, to close in on the club’s record of 14 in all competitions which was set by Alex Neil’s promotions winners of 2015.

Mario Vrancic’s brace took his tally for the season to seven goals, either side of Teemu Pukki’s 19th goal of his superb campaign.

It sets City up perfectly for next Sunday’s derby with arch rivals Ipswich at Carrow Road, who remain bottom and now eight points adrift of safety after conceding a late goal in a 1-0 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday earlier today.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below












Topic Tags:

