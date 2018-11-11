Search

‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

11 November, 2018 - 06:08
The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City are the gift that keeps giving as the Canaries supporters react to a dramatic fifth successive Championship win over Millwall at Carrow Road – and this time a more prolonged stay at the summit.








Last time it was just 22 hours that City topped the Championship table. This time it will be at least a fortnight, with the November international break following Saturday’s stunning win.

Injury-time goals from Jordan Rhodes (90+2) and Teemu Pukki (90+7) was the final twist in a rollercoaster Championship contest from which Daniel Farke’s Canaries somehow claimed victory.

But that barely scratches the surface of a cracking clash that City strangled and gifted in equal measure until those final throes.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 4-3 Millwall








It’s the third international break of the campaign following Saturday, with the Canaries heading to Tampa Bay for a warm weather training camp.

On their return City head to Swansea (Saturday, November 24) and Hull (Tuesday, November 27) in quick succession, before a visit from Paul Warne’s Rotherham to Carrow Road welcomes in December.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki kept up his prolific form in front of goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

Michael Bailey
Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City produce a magic Millwall win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries produce something special to beat Millwall.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s secret is out – Carrow Road is becoming a fortress

Robin sainty
Max Aarons lays on the third goal for Teemu Pukki at Hillsborough - after some fine work down the right flank Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Opposition view: Harris is still the man for Millwall despite early worries

David Freezer
Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Lakey: A Paul Lambert apology (not a real one), and a word of advice for Norwich City’s ITYS

Chris Lakey
Training ground reunion, from left, Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Bishop and Jim Henry Picture: ITFC

