‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show
Paul Chesterton
Norwich City are the gift that keeps giving as the Canaries supporters react to a dramatic fifth successive Championship win over Millwall at Carrow Road – and this time a more prolonged stay at the summit.
Last time it was just 22 hours that City topped the Championship table. This time it will be at least a fortnight, with the November international break following Saturday’s stunning win.
Injury-time goals from Jordan Rhodes (90+2) and Teemu Pukki (90+7) was the final twist in a rollercoaster Championship contest from which Daniel Farke’s Canaries somehow claimed victory.
But that barely scratches the surface of a cracking clash that City strangled and gifted in equal measure until those final throes.
It’s the third international break of the campaign following Saturday, with the Canaries heading to Tampa Bay for a warm weather training camp.
On their return City head to Swansea (Saturday, November 24) and Hull (Tuesday, November 27) in quick succession, before a visit from Paul Warne’s Rotherham to Carrow Road welcomes in December.
