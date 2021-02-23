FA extends deadline for grassroots season to finish

Published: 9:53 AM February 23, 2021 Updated: 9:57 AM February 23, 2021

The Football Association has extended its deadline for the 2020-21 grassroots season until the end of June.

A statement read: "We can look forward to the safe return of grassroots football from March 29 for both adults and children.

“With this new clarity around timings, we will continue to work with Government on plans for a safe return for grassroots football across England and will communicate updated guidance as soon as we can.

“We can also confirm that the 2020-21 grassroots season has been extended until the end of June in order to provide additional flexibility and time for leagues to complete their fixtures this season if they wish to do so.

“Please note: the extension does not apply to the National League System (NLS) Steps 3-6, Regional NLS Feeder Leagues and the Women’s Football Pyramid from Tier 3 and below, including County Leagues at Tier 7, as the process to determine the preferred route forward for these competitions is currently ongoing. We will provide a further update on this in due course.”

The FA’s Alliance Committee is due to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the 2020-21 season for steps 3-6. Their recommendations, along with that of the Leagues Committee will then need to be ratified by the FA Council.