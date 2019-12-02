The FA Cup third draw and Norwich City: what you need to know
PUBLISHED: 13:13 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 02 December 2019
Paul Chesterton
Norwich City will be ball number 29 when the FA Cup third round draw takes place on Monday evening.
Tony Adams and Micah Richards will conduct the draw from the home of current holders Manchester City, the Etihad Stadium, on BBC Two from 7pm.
There are still five non league clubs in the draw including AFC Fylde, Boston United, Eastleigh, Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors.
The Canaries will be hoping to fare better than last season when they were beaten by League One Portsmouth thanks to Andre Green's injury time strike.
Ball numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Luton Town
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Blackpool
46 Portsmouth
47 Shrewsbury Town
48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 AFC Fylde
50 Tranmere Rovers
51 Oxford United
52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 Gillingham
57 Rochdale or Boston United
58 Peterborough United
59 Burton Albion
60 Newport County
61 Fleetwood Town
62 Port Vale
63 Northampton Town
64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle