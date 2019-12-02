The FA Cup third draw and Norwich City: what you need to know

Daniel Farke's Norwich City are ball number 29 in the FA Cup third round draw, which takes place on Monday evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City will be ball number 29 when the FA Cup third round draw takes place on Monday evening.

Tony Adams and Micah Richards will conduct the draw from the home of current holders Manchester City, the Etihad Stadium, on BBC Two from 7pm.

There are still five non league clubs in the draw including AFC Fylde, Boston United, Eastleigh, Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors.

The Canaries will be hoping to fare better than last season when they were beaten by League One Portsmouth thanks to Andre Green's injury time strike.

Ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool

46 Portsmouth

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers

51 Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United

59 Burton Albion

60 Newport County

61 Fleetwood Town

62 Port Vale

63 Northampton Town

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle