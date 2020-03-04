Video

The 'beautiful' head south - City fans on their FA Cup adventure

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Nicole Wise and Alex Salih Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Archant 2020

Despite there being no home match at Carrow Road, the area around the stadium was awash in a sea of yellow and green as hundreds began their journey down to the capital for the Canaries' huge FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game.

Around 1,000 fans took their seats on 21 coaches which departed the ground at 2.30pm, taking them down to the Tottenham stadium in north London to cheer on their team.

They were among a bumper away contingent of 9,000 who have snapped up tickets, with the game set to see one of City's biggest away followings in recent memory.

If all 9,000 attended, it would have surpassed the 7,781 fans who followed City to Crystal Palace in March 2004 and even the 8,773 who made their way to the Emirates Stadium in October 2017 for a League Cup clash with Arsenal.

Along with those who headed to the capital on the coaches, around 8,000 more travelled by rail or by road. Opposition manager José Mourinho described City's huge away support as "beautiful" in his press conference on Tuesday.

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Simonds Bus Driver, Dale Evans

The excitement was palpable outside Carrow Road as the fans waited to board the coaches and set off on what promised to be a memorable trip.

Keith Gallois, travelling with his son James, said: "It feels like a big adventure, we're really excited. We didn't get the tickets for the last game, so it's great to have another opportunity.

"We can't wait - we just want to win and sing a load of songs. I think it will be 2-0 to Norwich, optimistically.

"We just want the players to do their very best - we love them."

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. John Barber and Jade Deeks

Mason Reilly was also confident of a Canaries victory - he said: "I think we can win, I genuinely do. Son is injured, Kane is injured, we have got this in the bag.

"If we get relegated in the Premier League, I'll take that if we can win the cup and get into the Europa League."

On being part of a huge travelling support, Spencer Stone said: "It's exciting, I'm really looking forward to the atmosphere."

His friend Leo Francis added: "We just need to really get behind the lads."

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Adrian Cooper, Jeanette Cooper and Anne Calver

Keith Oram said: "They're not doing so well and we're on the up, so it's a good time to take them on."

With top scorer Teemu Pukki a doubt through illness, Mr Oram did concede that he was worried about scoring.

"It's hard to say where the goals will come from," he said. "Everyone else will have to step up."

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game.