Search

Advanced search

Video

The 'beautiful' head south - City fans on their FA Cup adventure

PUBLISHED: 16:31 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 04 March 2020

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Nicole Wise and Alex Salih Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Nicole Wise and Alex Salih Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

Despite there being no home match at Carrow Road, the area around the stadium was awash in a sea of yellow and green as hundreds began their journey down to the capital for the Canaries' huge FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Around 1,000 fans took their seats on 21 coaches which departed the ground at 2.30pm, taking them down to the Tottenham stadium in north London to cheer on their team.

They were among a bumper away contingent of 9,000 who have snapped up tickets, with the game set to see one of City's biggest away followings in recent memory.

If all 9,000 attended, it would have surpassed the 7,781 fans who followed City to Crystal Palace in March 2004 and even the 8,773 who made their way to the Emirates Stadium in October 2017 for a League Cup clash with Arsenal.

Along with those who headed to the capital on the coaches, around 8,000 more travelled by rail or by road. Opposition manager José Mourinho described City's huge away support as "beautiful" in his press conference on Tuesday.

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Simonds Bus Driver, Dale Evans Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Simonds Bus Driver, Dale Evans Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The excitement was palpable outside Carrow Road as the fans waited to board the coaches and set off on what promised to be a memorable trip.

Keith Gallois, travelling with his son James, said: "It feels like a big adventure, we're really excited. We didn't get the tickets for the last game, so it's great to have another opportunity.

"We can't wait - we just want to win and sing a load of songs. I think it will be 2-0 to Norwich, optimistically.

"We just want the players to do their very best - we love them."

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. John Barber and Jade Deeks Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. John Barber and Jade Deeks Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Mason Reilly was also confident of a Canaries victory - he said: "I think we can win, I genuinely do. Son is injured, Kane is injured, we have got this in the bag.

"If we get relegated in the Premier League, I'll take that if we can win the cup and get into the Europa League."

On being part of a huge travelling support, Spencer Stone said: "It's exciting, I'm really looking forward to the atmosphere."

His friend Leo Francis added: "We just need to really get behind the lads."

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Adrian Cooper, Jeanette Cooper and Anne Calver Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Adrian Cooper, Jeanette Cooper and Anne Calver Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Keith Oram said: "They're not doing so well and we're on the up, so it's a good time to take them on."

With top scorer Teemu Pukki a doubt through illness, Mr Oram did concede that he was worried about scoring.

"It's hard to say where the goals will come from," he said. "Everyone else will have to step up."

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Canary Fans leave for the Norwich City v Tottenham game. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Norfolk co-creator helping bring back Spitting Image after 24 years

Duke and Duchess of Sussex in puppet form for the new series of Spitting Image, which is making a return to the small screen this autumn. Picture: Mark Harrison/BritBox/PA Wire
Drive 24