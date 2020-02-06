Details of Norwich City's FA Cup trip to Spurs announced

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 22/01/2020

Details of Norwich City's FA Cup fifth round trip to Tottenham Hotspur have been revealed.

The Canaries will travel to north London to take on Jose Mourinho's side and fight for a place in the quarter-finals of the historic cup competition after Spurs' 3-2 replay victory over Southampton on Wednesday.

The tie is set to be played on Wednesday, March 4, with a kick-off time to be confirmed.

City have requested the full 9,000-ticket allocation from Tottenham, with an army of yellow and green set to descend on north London to cheer for the Canaries.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 10, a priority window, before the away premier members' sale the following day.

Away standard members get their chance on Wednesday with the season ticket holders' sale on Thursday, while any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 14.

Adult tickets will cost £25, with concessions able to get their hands on one for £20. Under-18s can attend for £15, while family packages are priced at £50.

There will be no replay as they have now been scrapped for the fifth round, meaning that, if the score is tied at the end of the 90 minutes, the game will progress to extra-time and, possibly, a penalty shootout to decide who will progress to the last eight.

Travelling fans visited Spurs' new stadium for the first time only last month, as the two sides faced off in the Premier League.

City suffered heatbreak at the hands of the Lilywhites, who escaped with a 2-1 victory thanks to Son Heung-min's winner after a Teemu Pukki penalty cancelled out Dele Alli's opener.

But the Daniel Farke will be confident that his side can fare better in the FA Cup, after two strong performances in that competition against Preston North End and Burnley, which have helped to soften the blow of a difficult league campaign so far.