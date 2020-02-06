Search

Advanced search

Details of Norwich City's FA Cup trip to Spurs announced

PUBLISHED: 12:28 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 06 February 2020

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Details of Norwich City's FA Cup fifth round trip to Tottenham Hotspur have been revealed.

The Canaries will travel to north London to take on Jose Mourinho's side and fight for a place in the quarter-finals of the historic cup competition after Spurs' 3-2 replay victory over Southampton on Wednesday.

The tie is set to be played on Wednesday, March 4, with a kick-off time to be confirmed.

City have requested the full 9,000-ticket allocation from Tottenham, with an army of yellow and green set to descend on north London to cheer for the Canaries.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 10, a priority window, before the away premier members' sale the following day.

You may also want to watch:

Away standard members get their chance on Wednesday with the season ticket holders' sale on Thursday, while any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday, February 14.

Adult tickets will cost £25, with concessions able to get their hands on one for £20. Under-18s can attend for £15, while family packages are priced at £50.

There will be no replay as they have now been scrapped for the fifth round, meaning that, if the score is tied at the end of the 90 minutes, the game will progress to extra-time and, possibly, a penalty shootout to decide who will progress to the last eight.

Travelling fans visited Spurs' new stadium for the first time only last month, as the two sides faced off in the Premier League.

City suffered heatbreak at the hands of the Lilywhites, who escaped with a 2-1 victory thanks to Son Heung-min's winner after a Teemu Pukki penalty cancelled out Dele Alli's opener.

But the Daniel Farke will be confident that his side can fare better in the FA Cup, after two strong performances in that competition against Preston North End and Burnley, which have helped to soften the blow of a difficult league campaign so far.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Residents want 5mph limit on city centre street

A picture of multiple lorries parked up outside the Smurfit Kappa warehouse on Blackfriars Street in Norwich. Picture: Alex Ross

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker was charged £100 for 15 seconds of 'parking' at a zebra crossing. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Apartment for sale with an extra special something you’d never expect

The apartment with a unique feature for sale. Pic: The Norfolk Agents

Details of Norwich City’s FA Cup trip to Spurs announced

Onel Hernandez of Norwich, Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020
Drive 24